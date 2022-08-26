Precise Glentoran hit top spot after third straight win as Portadown are put to the sword

Portadown 0 Glentoran 3

Patience, precision and a little bit of good fortune all mixed together to send Glentoran to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership after an unbeaten start to the season.

Goals from James Singleton, Conor McMenamin and Hrvoje Plum gave the Glens a 3-0 victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park and a third successive victory since drawing 0-0 at Larne in their opening game.

On the whole it was as comfortable a win as the scoreline suggests – the visitors coasting only after their first two goals, however, after it took them a good 10 minutes to work their way into the game.

There hadn’t been much sign of what was to follow during that spell when it was the Ports who were the team enjoying more of the possession — and high up the pitch too.

Having possession doesn’t mean much if you don’t do anything with it though, and other than a wayward effort from distance by Oisin Conaty, the hosts did nothing during the spell they were on top.

Although the Glens struggled to find a rhythm, they took their time and gradually worked their way into the game.

Indeed, there had been a warning of what was to come when on 13 minutes the Glens went direct as Sean Murray sent the ball forward for Jay Donnelly, but after cutting inside from the left of the box he dragged his shot wide.

Donnelly was no more accurate six minutes later, but that didn’t matter when ex-Glenavon man Singleton pounced on his weak effort and directed home.

There were three slices of good fortune attached to the goal — the ball breaking kindly when Marcus Kane didn’t get the best of touches after a throw-in was aimed at him, McMenamin winning a challenge inside the box and the ball reaching Donnelly more by luck than design – but there was nothing lucky about Singleton’s composed finish as he stroked home his first goal for the club.

The second goal, which arrived just four minuets later, was somewhat fortunate at the end, but McMenamin’s driving run had earned him a bit of a break.

Driving at the Portadown defence after collecting a headed clearance, the Northern Ireland international cut inside Mark Russell before firing from the edge of the box.

The shot hit Leo Donnellan and left helpless goalkeeper Jethren Barr wrong-footed as he went one way and the ball went the other.

Suddenly the Glens were in total control and they had a third ruled out, as the ball hit Jay Donnelly’s arm before he rolled it into the net from the impressive Murray’s deflected shot.

Bar the odd break – Don Tantale with a weak effort, Jonah Mitchell drawing a save from Aaron McCarey, Oisin Conaty heading over and Stephen Teggart firing a blank — the Ports couldn’t get the ball off their opponents for long spells.

Similar to that early spell from the hosts, Glentoran didn’t muster up much of an end product until manager Mick McDermott made a raft of changes as he grew frustrated when the increasing dominance wasn’t turned into goals.

It was just when Portadown’s threat was growing after Mitchell’s effort that two of the substitutes carved out the third goal.

Ally Roy broke across the pitch and found Croatian midfielder Plum, who struck a superb first-time shot from the right side of the box that arrowed across the face of goal and into the bottom corner.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Teggart, Upton, Beverland, Russell, L Wilson (Evans 50), Donnellan, Moore (Mitchell 69), Stedman (Jordan 46), Conaty, Tantale (Mashigo 46).

Unused subs: McKenna, Ovens, Willis.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, A Wilson, McClean, Kane, Singleton (Crowe 75), Murray (Plum 66), McCartan (Wightman 75), R Donnelly, J Donnelly (Purkis 66), McMenamin (Roy 66).

Unused subs: Webber, Burns.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Sean Murray (Glentoran)

Match rating: 7/10