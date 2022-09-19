Premier League big guns set sights on Linfield’s teenage ace Cole Brannigan

Linfield teenager Cole Brannigan looks set to become the latest young player from Northern Ireland to seal a dream move to the Premier League.

The Northern Ireland Under-16 international is being linked with several top English sides including Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds United.

The gifted striker has honed his skills at Linfield’s Academy and is viewed as an exciting prospect.

The Blues will also benefit financially from their remarkable record of producing young talent and cross channel clubs are on the lookout for more emerging gems at Irish League clubs.

The size of the clubs linked with Brannigan underlines just how highly the attacking prospect is rated.

He has featured for the Linfield Rangers side under the guidance of Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper this year.

If he can seal a switch to England’s top flight, he will follow in the footsteps of young striker Callum Marshall who is thriving at West Ham United where former Coleraine midfielder Patrick Kelly is also learning his trade.

Teenager Josh Briggs, a graduate of the Irish FA’s JD Academy, has also left Linfield for the Hammers.

Young Linfield defender Ruairi McConville was snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Charlie Allen is continuing his development at Leeds United while Dale Taylor is at Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

And teenage midfielder Francis Turley has left Glentoran to join Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.