Premier League club set to make swoop for highly-rated Irish League defender

Crystal Palace are amongst a number of Premier League clubs tracking the progress of young Larne defender Craig Farquhar, who only moved to Inver Park from Ballymena United in June.

Having come through the Ballymena United Academy, the 20-year-old developed considerably in the latter part of last season under then-Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey, becoming a mainstay in the side after making his first-team debut in February.

The centre-back scored against Larne in Ballymena’s shock Irish Cup Semi-Final victory and played for the last time for his home town club in the decider against Crusaders.

Already he has become a key player with Tiernan Lynch’s champions, leading several top-flight teams from England to keep an eye on the youngster.

Palace have a good relationship with Larne following Kofi Balmer’s move from Inver to Selhurst Park last year, though it is believed that, should the Eagles move for Farquhar, they will face competition from other Premier League outfits.