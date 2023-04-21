Premier League target Sean Moore joined by three Larne stars in NI Football Awards select team

The NI Football Awards will be staged at Belfast City Hall on Saturday night

Cliftonville's Sean Moore is nominated for Young Player of the Year — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

Cliftonville’s teen sensation Sean Moore has been selected in the Premiership Team of the Year, alongside three players from champions Larne.

The young winger – who has attracted interested from several Premier League clubs including West Ham United - has also been nominated for the Danske Bank Premiership Young Player of the Year alongside Glentoran’s Terry Devlin and Newry City’s Donal Scullion.

The Republic of Ireland youth international will discover whether he has won the prestigious award at Saturday night’s NI Football Awards which will be staged at Belfast City Hall.

Larne midfielder Leroy Millar is the favourite to be crowned Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year will face stiff competition from Crusaders veteran Philip Lowry and Coleraine goalscorer Matthew Shevlin.

While David Healy of Linfield, Stuart King of Carrick Rangers and Larne boss Tiernan Lynch are all in the running for Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Year.

Larne’s Rohan Ferguson was selected as goalkeeper in the Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year, playing behind a back four of Daniel Finlayson, Cian Bolger, Aidan Wilson and Matthew Clarke.

The midfield quartet includes Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin plus Millar, Lowry and Moore.

Up front, Shevlin is joined by Glenavon’s Matthew Fitzpatrick.

It’s the first time NI Football Awards gala dinner has been staged since the pandemic struck in 2020.

Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association chair Ruth Gorman said: NIFWA Chair Ruth Gorman said: "This is a prestigious event with a great tradition that dates back some five decades.

"While we maintained the awards through the pandemic, Saturday night's event will be our first gala dinner since 2019.

"It will be a wonderful occasion to see so many familiar faces in the same room, once again."

The Danske Bank Women’s Player of the Year category features three Northern Ireland internationals. Caitlin McGuinness – who helped Cliftonville to the league title – will face competition from Glentoran’s Joely Andrews and Emily Wilson, who recently swapped Crusaders for the Glens.

The Championship Player of the Year sees Loughgall captain Ben Murdock pitted against the division’s top two goalscorers in Adam Salley (Ards) and Matthew Ferguson (HW Welders).

Ferguson and Salley form the Team of the Year’s strike partnership, in front of a midfield four of Pablo Andrade (Loughgall), Kealan Dillon (Warrenpoint Town), Richard Clarke (Ballinamallard United) and Craig Taylor (Annagh United).

Murdock is joined in defence by Ballyclare Comrades’ Caomhan McGuinness (brother of Caitlin) and Point duo Luke Walsh and Steven Ball. Loughgall’s Berat Turker is the team’s goalkeeper.

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs will face competition for the The Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year gong from Moyola Park’s Ian Parkhill and Limavady United’s Alex Pomeroy.

Arthurs and Pomeroy make up the PIL Team of the Year’s forward line, in front of a midfield than includes Parkhill, Ben Mulgrew (Queen’s), Daniel McIlhatton (Tobermore United) and Dylan Davidson (Ballymacash Rangers).

Bangor goalkeeper James Taylor play behind a defence that includes teammates Seanan Foster, John Boyle and Reece Neale. They are joined by Ballymacash’s goalscoring defender Jordan Morrison.

Saturday night’s event is a joint enterprise between NIFWA and NI Football League.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor agreed: "The NI Football Awards is a wonderful showcase for our game.

"It has been another fantastic season with record attendances and thrilling football. Saturday night's award ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate everything that is good in our game."

NOMINATIONS

Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Year: Philip Lowry (Crusaders), Leroy Millar (Larne), Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

Danske Bank Women's Player of the Year: Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Emily Wilson (Crusaders)

Danske Bank Young Player of the Year: Terry Devlin (Glentoran), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Donal Scullion (Newry City)

Reavey Solicitors Manager of Year: David Healy (Linfield), Stuart King (Carrick Rangers), Tiernan Lynch (Larne)

Championship Player of the Year: Matthew Ferguson (H&W Welders), Ben Murdock (Loughgall), Adam Salley (Ards)

PIL Player of the Year: Ben Arthurs (Bangor), Ian Parkhill (Moyola Park), Alex Pomeroy (Limavady United)

Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year: Rohan Ferguson (Larne); Daniel Finlayson (Linfield), Aidan Wilson (Glentoran), Cian Bolger (Larne), Matthew Clarke (Linfield); Conor McMenamin (Glentoran), Leroy Millar (Larne), Philip Lowry (Crusaders), Sean Moore (Cliftonville); Matthew Fitzpatrick (Glenavon), Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

Championship Team of the Year: Berat Turker (Loughgall); Caomhan McGuinness (Ballyclare Comrades), Ben Murdock (Loughgall), Luke Walsh (Warrenpoint Town), Steven Ball (Warrenpoint Town); Pablo Andrade (Loughgall), Kealan Dillon (Warrenpoint Town), Richard Clarke (Ballinamallard United), Craig Taylor (Annagh United); Matthew Ferguson (HW Welders), Adam Salley (Ards)

Premier Intermediate League Team of the Year: James Taylor (Bangor); Seanan Foster (Bangor), John Boyle (Bangor), Jordan Morrison (Ballymacash Rangers), Reece Neale (Bangor); Ian Parkhill (Moyola Park), Daniel McIlhatton (Tobermore United), Ben Mulgrew (Queen’s University), Dylan Davidson (Ballymacash Rangers); Ben Arthurs (Bangor), Alex Pomeroy (Limavady United)