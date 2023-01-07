Premiership big guns drawn against each other in Irish Cup sixth round as Linfield set for trip to Larne
Linfield’s trip to Larne will headline the sixth round of the Samuel Gelston's Whisky Irish Cup as Saturday’s draw threw up a couple of big all-Premiership ties.
The Blues, who are third in the League, will head to the early season pace-setters after they both won their Fifth Round clashes 3-0 against Warrenpoint Town and Crumlin United respectively.
A lot of eyes will also be on the meeting of Cliftonville and Coleraine as they have also been paired against each other in the last-16 having beaten Dundela and Loughgall.
The latter win was particularly impressive from the Bannsiders as they battled back from a goal down at half-time to their Championship opponents, Conor McKendry, Matthew Shevlin and Michael McCrudden with the goals in a 3-1 victory.
Struggling Glentoran managed a 2-0 win over Moyola Park to set up the only other all-top flight tie in the Sixth Round as they will head to Portadown, who saw off Banbridge Town 2-0.
Ballymena United were involved in the tightest game of the day, taken all the way to penalties by Carrick Rangers following a 1-1 draw but triumphing on spot kicks to set up a home tie against Newington, who defeated Ballymoney United 2-1.
There was a dramatic finish at Ferney Park where Glenavon were trailing by a goal to Ballinamallard United but managed to turn it around in the dying stages as Peter Campbell and Matthew Fitzpatrick both scored in injury time for a 2-1 win.
Their reward is a home tie against H&W Welders in the next round, the Championship club springing the shock of the day as they defeated Newry City 2-1 at the Showgrounds.
Holders Crusaders had an easy day at the office as Dean Ebbe’s hat-trick led them to a 6-0 win over Dergview, with a Ben Arthurs hat-trick securing a 4-0 win for Bangor over Tandragee. Those two sides will meet in the Sixth Round.
Dungannon Swifts beat Ards 3-1 to set up a trip to Knockbreda, who accounted for St Mary’s, while Institute’s 4-0 win over Annagh United means they will take on Ballyclare Comrades next after they defeated Dollingstown 1-0.
Irish Cup Sixth Round Draw
Portadown v Glentoran
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Ballymena United v Newington
Larne v Linfield
Institute v Ballyclare Comrades
Glenavon v H&W Welders
Knockbreda v Dungannon Swifts
Bangor v Crusaders