Premiership champions Larne finally lift Gibson Cup and start a party 134 years in the making

Linfield players applaud the new champions on to the pitch

Larne players celebrate with the Gibson Cup after draw with Linfield

Larne is a town which has been ridiculed and laughed at but now it stands tall and proud.

This is now the home of the Irish League champions.

A 1-1 Premiership draw against Linfield was an entertaining scrap between two heavyweights but very much the appetiser before the main course of the trophy lift.

A special bit of Irish League history was witnessed at a bouncing Inver Park as Tomas Cosgrove became the first Larne captain in the club’s 134-year history to lift the famous Gibson Cup.

All those cynics who said they would never reach the promised land are now munching on humble pie.

Club volunteers, management, players, their families and supporters came together to enjoy the biggest football party Larne has seen.

The Irish League’s rags to riches story has lifted this community and swept it along on a wave of emotion and pride.

This was a grown men in tears moment. Golden memories that will be remembered forever.

Linfield owner Kenny Bruce lifts the Gibson Cup — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Manager Tiernan Lynch, chairman Gareth Clements and owner Kenny Bruce, who has invested so much time and money in this project, felt the love and passion coming from the stands.

Lynch is too humble and gracious a man to shout about this achievement from the rooftops but how he has successfully managed his family and football commitments I will never know.

You can’t imagine what a manager goes through unless you have walked in their shoes, yet many of us are quick to write them off.

His wife Andrea and kids Fiadh, Caolan, Maiti and Nila can treasure these moments and for the Larne players, their bond and togetherness has seen then home.

Winning a League title takes courage and mental strength, so the emotion that flows after victory is intense.

And it was easy to feel the elation and relief of the supporters who have remained loyal and suffered through the lean times.

From darker periods outside the top tier, they never could have imagined this party attended by 3,500.

Once they feared their club would disappear, now they will watch them play Champions League football.

During the lap of honour, it was impossible to imagine what this moment means to a hometown boy like the retiring Jeff Hughes.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce applauds his team

Proud captain Cosgrove can rely on the support of his mum Anna, son Leo who is coached by Mark Randall, and daughter Paige who is playing her football at Cliftonville.

The kids were out in force at Inver Park long before the main event and the players will understand how they are inspiring future generations. Larne jerseys, scarves and flags are in demand like never before.

Before the presentation party kicked off, Linfield gave the new champions a well deserved and respectful guard of honour.

‘Stand up for the champions’ echoed around Inver as the fans of all ages got to their feet to acknowledge their heroes.

We didn’t expect to see Larne at the peak of their powers after a week of light refreshments.

We had already seen the perfect midfield combination of Fuad Sule and Leroy Millar in front of a fearsome defence and behind a lethal frontline, backed by a talented supporting cast.

But the home side sizzled and Andy Ryan’s stunning long range finish on 39 minutes broke the deadlock in sensational fashion.

Andy Ryan celebrates putting Larne ahead — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Joel Cooper was liveliest for the visitors, curling a shot wide and forcing Rohan Ferguson to make a save but it was Millar and Sule conducting the orchestra.

Larne striker Lee Bonis shook the crossbar with a header, before Linfield produced a thunderbolt of their own as Stephen Fallon’s missile sailed past Ferguson in the 57th minute.

Kyle McClean cleared a Bonis effort off the line and while Larne had already won the war, this battle ended in a draw.

Jeff Hughes came on in added time to thunderous applause and seconds later the final whistle sounded.

The battle between first and second in the penultimate League game could have been a tasty title decider but despite us believing that six sides could claim the prize, Larne showed class and conviction to emerge from the pack.

They were a different animal in the end and there was the added symbolism of Linfield’s presence here when the Gibson Cup was lifted high by Cosgrove and his emotional comrades.

Linfield Football Club, winner of the League championship a world record 56 times, had front row seats for Larne’s coronation. It is only the 11th time the prize has left Belfast but this was a power shift in Irish League football that many saw coming.

Significant investment helped us reach this point but just as ability without attitude is worthless, money has been spent wisely.

One supporter summed it up perfectly when she said: “This club is about the people who make it, not the money.”

Linfield players applaud the new champions on to the pitch

Larne were laughed at when they spent £100,000 on Bonis but the former Portadown striker hammered in 15 goals en route to the title and there is every chance the 23-year-old could leave this summer for a much higher fee.

The team has also adapted its playing style to destroy rivals and win the second oldest League in the world.

Bruce has stressed the importance of community engagement and offering young players full-time football and education in an impressive environment.

These are hard times in a desperately grim political climate but yet again it is sport that delivers a mental health boost to the community.

When you look closer at the Larne celebrations, you get an even bigger sense of how our game has been shamefully neglected.

But this is a time to reflect on a fairytale success and a fire has been lit in this town and community.

It’s a fire which has left other clubs feeling the heat.

Linfield’s Stephen Fallon celebrates scoring the equaliser — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

They will look at these scenes with a blend of envy, jealousy and admiration.

They will look in the mirror and ask themselves how they can be better and that mindset will keep the league in good health.

The Larne blueprint has worked and now others will try to raise their game.

Interestingly, Cliftonville are adopting a hybrid model, dipping their toes into full-time waters and if these developments are financially sustainable they are to be applauded.

This is the year of the Harbour Rat and the challenge for Larne is to stay at the summit.

Will their appetite for success fade away? A first Irish Cup win must be high on the wishlist.

This club is now in a position to attract the best talent so there is every chance there will be more parties in the future.

Irish League history has been made and it was a privilege to witness it.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Kelly (Watson 72), Sule, Bonis (Hughes 93), Gordon (Wolters 72), Bolger, Thomson (Randall 72), Millar, Glynn, Ryan (Maguire 72).

Subs not used: Pardington, Kearns.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe-Byrne, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Quinn 63), McClean (Pepper 90), Cooper (Lafferty 63), Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon, Vertainen (Devine 63).

Subs not used: Walsh, Newberry, Haygarth.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of match: Andy Ryan

Match rating: 7/10