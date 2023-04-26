Premiership is where Ballymena United Women belong, says Hannah Firth

Hannah Firth will lead Ballymena United Women out for their historic first home game in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership on Wednesday feeling like her team is in the big time.

The Sky Blues captain, who is experiencing the top flight for the first time after 12 years at the club, is challenging other established Northern Ireland Football League clubs to work to get their women’s teams on the same footing as their male sides.

When Ballymena United and Larne Ladies were promoted to the Women’s Premiership they became the only clubs outside of Belfast to have both their men’s and women’s teams playing at the top level, meaning six – Carrick Rangers, Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Newry City and Portadown – still have to reach that level.

“This is where Ballymena United should be,” said Sky Blues captain Firth ahead of their meeting with Sion Swifts Ladies.

“It is exciting when we can have our men’s team and our women’s team in the Premiership and it shows the hard work that the club has been doing behind the scenes to get us there and to have their backing is huge.

“To have our opening home game on the main pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds is great. It’s exciting to play there. It is such a beautiful pitch, it’s like playing on a carpet and it feels like being in the big time when we play there.

“It should be something that every club is striving for, to get both their men’s and women’s teams to the top level in this country. I definitely think that is something to work towards.”

Firth has seen a major change at the club since joining as a teenager and viewed Sunday’s season opener at Crusaders Strikers was the culmination of many years of hard work on and off the pitch.

A 3-0 defeat against an established and experienced Premiership team was a creditable result, but Firth is hungry to achieve more.

“I joined the club when I was 18 and I am still here at 30. I’ve waited a long time to get to this level, the highs and lows, I have been there for them all so it’s nice to be here and enjoying it and seeing all the hard work that we have put in bring us to the Premiership,” she said.

“There is no expectation on us and I think that will suit us. People don’t know what to expect from us and that takes the pressure off us, we can just focus on our own game and enjoy it.

“We are just going to work hard at the basics and do those well.

“The targets we have set it to keep sheets and use the opportunities that we can create to score goals and if we can improve game by game and get better as a team then hopefully we can us into a good position in the league table.”

After getting there title defence off to a flying start champions Cliftonville Ladies travel to Derry City Women confident of another three points after the Brandywell outfit suffered a heavy 11-0 defeat at Glentoran Women.

The Glens, with seven current internationals in their team – Cliftonville also had seven who have been capped in the last year and another on the bench – and eight different goalscorers, head to Mid Ulster Ladies, who picked up a point in their opening game against Lisburn Ladies.

Sion Swifts have brought goalkeeper Jeni Currie back to the club after a short spell at Hearts.