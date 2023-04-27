Premiership Play-Off postponed after Warrenpoint Town denied playing license by Irish FA

Next week’s Danske Bank Premiership promotion/relegation Play-Off has been postponed after Lough 41 Championship side Warrenpoint Town were denied any licenses for the 2023/24 season by the Irish Football Association.

Warrenpoint were due to take on Dungannon Swifts in the two-legged tie next week to decide the final team in the top flight next season but it appears that their place could be taken off them after this bombshell news.

In order for teams to compete in the League they must be granted a license for their respective division by the IFA, with teams aiming for promotion applying for the aptly named promotion license.

However, in announcing their licenses for the 2023/24 season, the IFA confirmed that they were “unanimous in their decision” to reject Warrenpoint’s proposal for any license, meaning not only can they not return to the top flight but their Championship future is also in jeopardy.

In their statement, the IFA confirmed that Warrenpoint have not been granted any license, meaning that they are set to go from being two games away from returning to the Premiership to instead having to drop out of the Northern Ireland Football League altogether.

The IFA did not disclose why they rejected the application, instead simply stating that the club are aware of the reasons why and that they are welcome to appeal the decision.

What it does mean is that the status traditional promotion/relegation Play-Off held annually between the 11th-placed Premiership team and second-placed Championship team is in complete limbo.

As it stood, that meant Dungannon and Warrenpoint would have squared off for their place in the Premiership next season, however NIFL confirmed that the tie has been postponed until further notice while the appeals process runs its course.

For their part, Warrenpoint released a statement on Twitter saying they intend on appealing the decision and have appointed legal representation in order to fight the Irish FA’s call, with a hearing tentatively scheduled for May 10.

“Warrenpoint Town FC can confirm that we have received notification via email from the Irish Football Association licensing committee today that our application for Promotion License/Championship Club License has been refused,” read the club’s statement.

“We have appointed legal representation on our behalf and fully intend to appeal the decision by the Irish Football Association. As a club, we will make no further comments at this stage under the advice of our legal team. Further updates will be communicated in due course."

Should the Milltown club be unsuccessful in their appeal, their Play-Off place could instead be taken by Annagh United, the highest placed finishing side in the Championship to have been granted a promotion license.

Annagh are currently third in the Championship but could be overtaken by Dundela in the final round of fixtures on Saturday, however the Duns did not receive a promotion license, meaning the place will go to Annagh regardless of what happens.

Should Warrenpoint’s failure to secure any license be upheld, it would also have knock on effects further down the Championship as well due to the club automatically going down to the PIL.

As a result, the team finishing 11th in the Championship, who would usually go into the promotion/relegation Play-Off, could instead be safe and stay up, with the team finishing last going into the Play-Off instead.

Should that be the case, 11th-placed Institute will be safe and will stay up, with last-placed Knockbreda going into a Play-Off with the second-placed finishers in the PIL, either Ballymacash Rangers or Queen’s University. However, with only two points separating Institute and Knockbreda in the Championship table, those positions could flip depending on results on Saturday.

Loughgall's own promotion license was granted, meaning the club’s Premiership status for next season has been confirmed, although they may have to play their early season home games at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park if proposed work at Lakeview Park is not completed in time.

All the Premiership clubs either already guaranteed or battling for a place in Europe granted their UEFA licenses, meaning they will be able to compete in continental competition, including Danske Bank Women’s Premiership champions Cliftonville.

However, with the licensing process carried out for the women’s game for the first time, it saw four Women’s Premiership clubs denied their licenses for next season, with all of Ballymena United, Derry City, Sion Swifts and Mid Ulster refused based on their applications.

Licensing Committee chairman Allen McKinstry said: "As always I want to recognise the work that has gone on behind the scenes at clubs over recent months to ensure licensing applications were successful.

“The record number of licences awarded (59) is testament to the hard work of applicant clubs across the country and continues to support the position that the licensing standards in place continue to be both reasonable and achievable as the process expands across our game in Northern Ireland.

“In particular I want to congratulate NIFL Women’s Premiership clubs who have gone through the licensing process for the first time.

“Whilst not all women’s clubs achieved the required standards to be awarded a licence, this year’s ‘soft implementation’ of the licensing process in the NIFL Women’s Premiership will allow clubs to review learning and identify areas for improvement in advance of the mandatory implementation of licensing for the league as a requirement for participation in the 2024 season.”

Irish FA Club Licensing manager Stacey Moffett added: “The positive news regarding the record number of licences awarded is tempered by an emerging concern that a small number of clubs made very significant losses, driven primarily by wage commitments and increases not supported by income levels.

“The significant strides made over the past decade to strengthen financial discipline across the domestic game and the long-term importance of Northern Ireland football clubs within communities means that clubs cannot lose sight of the fact that they must be run sustainably.”