Preparations for Play-Off have been an ‘absolute nightmare’, admits Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels has described his team’s preparations for next week’s Promotion/Relegation Play-Off with Annagh United as “an absolute nightmare”.

Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan confirmed that he had just 12 first-team players available for next week’s much-delayed showdown, and Shiels is in the same boat, with at least 11 senior squad members unavailable for selection.

The Swifts were due to play Championship runners-up Warrenpoint Town in the two-legged Play-Off in early May. But that changed when the Irish FA Licensing Committee denied Town both a Promotion Licence and a Championship Licence.

Warrenpoint’s doomed appeal left Dungannon in limbo until the Co Down club finally conceded defeat on Tuesday night.

Now the Swifts will play Annagh at the BMG Arena next Tuesday evening before the return leg is staged at Stangmore Park just two days later.

An exasperated Shiels said: “We will be without either 11 or 12 senior players for the Play-Off. Ben Cushnie is a major doubt and the other 11 are out for sure.

“And we’re talking about established first-team players, not kids. It’s an absolute nightmare.

“Three players have declared their intention to sign for another club but are under contract, including one who has already been announced by another club.

“We hoped those lads would feature in these games, but we can’t force them to play.

“Then we’ve another four on holiday. We looked into helping the boys change flights, but it was too expensive.

“I don’t blame the lads, because they are working men who have saved up for the holidays and booked them at a time of year when you’d never expect a game to be played.

“Some of the lads who will play have offers on the table from other clubs, so there’s a lot of distractions.

“I don’t blame the players one bit. They’ve been put in an awkward position.”

After a brief end-of-season break, Dungannon players returned to training before playing Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ballymacash Rangers in friendly games.

Shiels views those pre-Play-Off preparations as essential, but they’ve come at a cost.

He explained: “I think the most difficult aspect for the club is we didn’t know when this game would happen, so we had to keep training and playing friendlies.

“And when you ask the players to train, you must pay them.

“It’s costing the club a lot of money because we’re paying out wages we hadn’t budgeted for.

“That’s money that will inevitably come out of next season’s budget, which will make next season even more difficult regardless of what division we are in. Other clubs are playing the victim, but it’s the clubs in the Play-Offs that have suffered through no fault of their own.

“The sad thing is this game should be the best version of Dungannon against the best version of Annagh.

“Instead, it will be two shadow squads.

“It’s not an accurate reflection of the teams that have played throughout the season.

“Our saving grace may be our fantastic Under-20s team – we will be relying on those young lads to help us out for these games.”

Looking ahead to next term, Shiels continues: “Trying to sign and re-sign players for next season has been almost impossible.

“We don’t know what league we’re going to be in, and we don’t know what our budget will be.”

Another bizarre aspect of next week’s decisive game is that Thursday night’s second leg will be played merely 48 hours after the first fixture.

Both outfits agreed on unusual dates, as they’re particularly keen to bring this long, drawn-out saga to an end.

“I think both clubs were at the point where they just wanted the two games played and the whole thing settled,” admitted a frustrated Shiels.

As for the match-up itself, Dungannon are favourites to win against an Annagh side that finished third in the Championship despite enduring a 10-game run without a league win.

“I know they had a sticky patch towards the end of the season but they have some top-class players,” points out Shiels.

“Stephen Murray, Ryan Harpur, Niall Henderson, Paul Finnegan and Ryan Moffatt are experienced players.

“And then you’ve got Craig Taylor’s long throw to deal with. Taylor’s throw-ins are like corner kicks.

“So they’re going to be difficult to beat. All the pressure is off them – it’s a free hit at a place in the Premiership.”