President Joe Biden’s arrival in Belfast reschedules Big Two derby... and Linfield aren’t happy

Linfield and Glentoran are set to play at Windsor Park on April 12 — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland will have a significant impact on Irish League football with the Big Two derby between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park on Tuesday, April 11 moving back 24 hours because there won’t be enough PSNI resources available that night to police the game.

In a statement referring to the switching of the fixture, Linfield have expressed their ‘extreme disappointment’ and ‘bemusement’ at the decision.

Biden is due to start his five-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Belfast on April 11 which is the same evening that five Danske Bank Premiership fixtures are due to take place – three of which are in the city.

The only match being moved away from that night, however, is the Blues v Glens encounter while Cliftonville against Larne at Solitude and Crusaders versus Coleraine at Seaview remain on at 7.45pm.

A high security presence is required to oversee Biden’s time in Belfast meaning the normal policing numbers for a game like Linfield against Glentoran won’t be available.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the PSNI believe they have the resources to adequately cover Cliftonville v Larne and Crusaders v Coleraine but not the Big Two derby which instead has been moved to Wednesday, April 12 at 7.45pm.

Just over an hour after this newspaper broke the story on our website, NIFL declared that “the NIFL Competitions Committee have confirmed that Linfield v Glentoran in the Danske Bank Premiership (originally scheduled for Tuesday 11 April) will now be played on Wednesday 12 April 2023.”

Then came a Linfield statement outlining their concerns at the impact this will have on supporters – many of whom had already bought tickets and hospitality packages – and revealing that the club were bemused that the two other Premiership fixtures in Belfast on Tuesday, April 11 would be going ahead.

The Blues are also clearly perturbed by what they feel is a question of sporting integrity with their title rivals Larne playing 24 hours before them in this particular instance. League leaders Larne are five points clear of Linfield with five games left.

In their statement the Blues pointed out that they had made a suggestion to NIFL about moving all the Easter Tuesday (April 11) matches back one week to “ensure no team would be afforded a sporting advantage, or suffer a sporting disadvantage.”

Linfield added that they had “expressed a strong desire to engage in face to face meetings with both the PSNI and NIFL. We have not been afforded that opportunity.”

The full statement from the Windsor Park outfit read: “Linfield can confirm that we received correspondence from NIFL on Wednesday evening suggesting that our home fixture v Glentoran would be moved from Easter Tuesday due to a PSNI decision relating to operational pressures as a result of the upcoming US Presidential visit.

"While we accept that this decision may be necessary, given policing levels, we have concerns at the impact of this short notice change on our supporters. Furthermore, we were bemused that two other NIFL fixtures have been given permission to go ahead in North Belfast, under three miles from Windsor Park.

"Given that there are only five league games left, in the interests of fairness and equality, we suggested to NIFL that all Easter Tuesday games be moved to Tuesday 18th April as there is currently a scheduled game for TV involving one of the impacted clubs on Friday 14th April. This would ensure no team would be afforded a sporting advantage, or suffer a sporting disadvantage.

"We outlined our position to NIFL and expressed a strong desire to engage in face to face meetings with both the PSNI and NIFL. We have not been afforded that opportunity.

"This is an extremely disappointing outcome which impacts our loyal supporters who have bought tickets for this game in good faith and made arrangements accordingly during the busy Easter period.”

While the Blues are unhappy about how all this has played out the NIFL Competitions Committee felt that the rescheduling of the Big Two derby was the way to go given the circumstances surrounding Biden jetting into Northern Ireland.

After their games on Tuesday April 11, Larne host Crusaders on Friday April 14 in a live TV game. Linfield are away to Coleraine on April 15.