Pressure we put on ourselves to succeed is greater than any outside scrutiny, says Linfield boss David Healy

The job you do is mostly hidden from public view, but virtually everyone stakeholder in the organisation wants to know what you are doing.

The parts that the public do see aren’t just analysed by those connected to your own organisation, but everyone within the same industry and everyone has an opinion.

You’re expected to be at your best every single day and when there is even the slightest mistake and results you produce aren’t satisfactory criticism is just around the corner from those who you actually believe are on your side — and it can be stinging.

Who would want to work in an environment like that?

David Healy knew what he was letting himself in for when he accepted the job as Linfield manager just over seven years ago, partly because, as he says, “I grew up a Linfield supporter and I stood on the terraces — I was probably one of the ones who was maybe shouting or saying things at times.”

When you are the most successful club in the country and have continually set the highest of standards then any drop off comes with question marks attached.

Linfield sit sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership before facing Cliftonville at Windsor Park tonight. Clearly not a position where they want to be or are used to either.

Healy accepts that the Blues’ form isn’t what is expected by the club, with four defeats already in the league — they only lost three times on the way to winning their fourth consecutive title last season.

What he insists is in the favour of him and his players is that whatever pressure comes on from outside the dressing room will never be greater than that which is placed on the shoulders of those in it from themselves.

“I am well used to the scrutiny that I come under myself and that we come under as a club,” said Healy.

“I put huge, high demands on the players and on the club myself because in my time here high standards is what we have demanded — and more often than not we have got.

“I am also understanding of the fact that other teams have improved, we have no divine right to be successful year upon year.

“We are working so hard at the minute, our performances haven’t probably been at the required standard to beat some of the top teams, so we need to improve. We want to get better.

“The scrutiny comes from outside, it comes from within. I feel experienced now under the scrutiny and the pressure and it’s part of my job to make sure that I maintain my standards and try to maintain the standards and the professionalism of the players and try to win games.”

Others may have wilted under such pressure and scrutiny. Healy, however, always had his eyes wide open.

Partly because even when everything he hit was going into the net while playing for Northern Ireland some still found reasons to question him and partly because of those days spent watching the Blues every Saturday before he headed to Manchester United in his teens.

“Even at the start I was well prepared for it,” he said of having everything he does being under the microscope.

“I knew because I saw and I heard, because I was in that.

“I wouldn’t say it’s not frustrating (having everything he does analysed), of course it is, but I can assure the Linfield support and the Linfield people that every given day that we are in training or any given day that we have a match I am more desperate to win than anybody that walks through the gate and more desperate than anybody to make sure that we put in a performance and try to get the right result.”

One thing that Healy is desperate to do is put the fear factor into Windsor Park.

In all of last season they didn’t suffer a single home defeat and lost just once in the previous campaign.

This season Glentoran and Larne have already breached Fortress Windsor, scoring seven goals between then.

Away wins at Newry City and Portadown have shown the character that exists in the Linfield squad — they had to stay strong right to the very end to secure both victories.

Now back at home, Healy wants to get back to the days when visiting teams weren’t coming to south Belfast expecting to have a fun time.

“It’s important that you try to build momentum,” said Healy.

“We’ve won two away games and we now have a run of league games through November, mostly at home, we have lost two at home this season which is new because we hadn’t lost for so long.

“It is something that we have to get used to, that teams are going to come now to Windsor with possibly no fear and Cliftonville will come probably with no fear.

“It is up to us — at the start of the game and during the game — to make sure that we have the right intensity and the right tempo so that during the game they are feeling that maybe Linfield are on a run here.”