Prince Philip: This weekend's Irish League fixtures moved 'out of respect' for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

A minute's silence was observed for Prince Philip at several Irish League grounds over the weekend.

All of the Danske Bank Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for a 3pm kick-off this Saturday have now been moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip is due to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

There had been four Irish League fixtures scheduled to kick off at that time, although all have now been moved to either Friday evening or Saturday afternoon.

The NI Football League said the decision had been made 'out of respect for the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh'.

A minute's silence was observed for Prince Philip at four of the six matches last weekend. There was no such mark at Warrenpoint Town's home game against Coleraine or Glentoran's match with Dungannon Swifts at the Oval. The east Belfast club attracted criticism from former captain Pete Batey and sections of their support and confirmed on Sunday that they would hold a minute's silence ahead of Tuesday's fixture at home to Coleraine.

Manager Mick McDermott apologised on the club's behalf on Monday morning.

This weekend's Irish League fixture list is now as follows:

Friday 16 April (Kick-off 7.45pm unless stated)

Coleraine v Glentoran (7.30pm)

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Glenavon

Larne v Warrenpoint Town (8pm)

Saturday 17 April (Kick-off 5.30pm)

Linfield v Ballymena United

Portadown v Cliftonville