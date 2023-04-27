Promotion-chasing Warrenpoint Town face NIFL expulsion over licencing row

Barry Gray's side had been expecting to face Dungannon Swifts in the Play-Offs next week — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Warrenpoint Town were expecting to fight it out with Dungannon Swifts for a place in next season’s Premiership. Instead, club officials are now fighting to save the club’s league status.

Yesterday, the Irish FA’s Club Licensing Committee refused the Milltown outfit both a Promotion Licence and a Championship Licence.

As a result, not only will Barry Gray’s team not play Dungannon in a two-legged Promotion/Relegation Play-Off, they are now expected to be relegated out of the Northern Ireland Football League and into regional football.

It would be a devastating blow for the Championship side that fought its way through the ranks of junior and intermediate football, earning the right to play on the senior stage.

The Point have already announced their intention to appeal the Irish FA’s decision.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the club has hired a barrister and is prepared to take the case to arbitration should their appeal — slated for May 10 — fail.

This latest licensing scandal has wide-reaching ramifications for football across Northern Ireland.

NIFL has already confirmed that next week’s Play-Off between Warrenpoint and Dungannon has been ‘postponed until further notice’ but, with the possibility of a drawn out legal battle, there are fears the Play-Off — with the Championship’s third-placed club Annagh United waiting in the wings to take Town’s place — may not be played until June.

If the 2022/23 season is extended into the summer months, its possible the opening of the transfer window could be delayed as happened three years ago when the end of the 2019/20 campaign was held up due to Covid.

The case also affects the Championship relegation battle and the Premier Intermediate League promotion fight, with the Play-Off between the two divisions also facing a delay while Warrenpoint’s case is heard.