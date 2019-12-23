PSNI called after teams scuffle at Dungannon Swifts v Institute game

Police were called to an Irish League match after violent scenes following the final whistle.

It happened at the game between Dungannon Swifts and Institute on Saturday.

As the teams walked to the changing room following a 2-2 draw players from both sides were involved in a scuffle. At one stage PSNI officers were called.

The PSNI said: "Police were called to an altercation at the Far Circular Road area of Dungannon on Saturday.

"Officers attended and no complaints were received by police."

In total, four red cards were shown before and after the game.

Dungannon had Dougie Wilson sent off in the second half for an off-the-ball incident.

After the game referee Tony Clarke showed three more red cards to Dungannon captain Seanan Clucas and Institute duo Niall Grace and Gareth Brown.

Dungannon boss Kris Lindsay said: "There was a little bit of a melee coming in afterwards. Unfortunately we've had another player sent off."

Institute manager Sean Connor said: "I don't know what went on because I was already in the changing room. I came out and it was handbags at five paces."

There were also skirmishes after the Cliftonville vs Coleraine game on Saturday.

A melee started at one end of the pitch and further verbals were exchanged as the players walked off.

It then continued in the corridor outside the changing rooms at Solitude.