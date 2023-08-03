PSNI launch new football strategy to tackle Irish League crowd trouble

Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was struck by items thrown on to the pitch in February's Premiership clash with Linfield at The Oval

The PSNI has launched a new football strategy to tackle crowd trouble at Irish League games.

It follows a series of incidents at local games, including missile throwing, sectarian chanting and supporters encroaching onto the pitch.

The new Irish League season kicks off on Friday night.

Plans for the initiative, which is designed to make Irish league stadiums safer for supporters, were revealed by the Belfast Telegraph in April.

The strategy is based on five key objectives.

These include building effective relationships with clubs; preventing offences from occurring through working with clubs, the authorities and councils; and providing a consistent approach to issues of crowd trouble.

Another objective is to “increase real and perceived legitimacy of policing and to empower clubs and supporters to take their responsibility for actions and behaviours of supporters”.

PSNI Superintendent Chris Hamill said: “This bespoke Northern Ireland football strategy aims to support local football clubs in their delivery of a safe and secure event.

“Our aim is to provide a consistent approach to the policing of local and international football matches leading to an effective and efficient use of police resources.

“This new strategy also aims to protect and reassure the public who are engaged in or affected by the football match.

“We remain committed to working in partnership with the Irish FA, NI Football League, local councils and supporters to ensure that football matches are safe and welcoming events for all.”

Over the past two years there have been several incidents of spectator conduct that have resulted in clubs being fined and warned.

In one case Linfield supporters were banned from attending a game against Newry City following trouble during a Big Two clash with Glentoran at The Oval earlier that month, when objects were thrown onto the pitch, striking opposition players.

Linfield appealed the decision and the IFA lifted the ban in lieu of a £7,500 fine.

The previous month Coleraine were fined after items were thrown at Glentoran keeper Aaron McCarey.

Six people were also arrested for public order-related offences committed during the BetMcLean Cup final game between Linfield and Coleraine in March.

Earlier this year Glentoran warned stadium bans were on the table because of trouble among spectators.

NI Football League chief executive Garard Lawlor said he believes the new strategy will give clubs a “clear communication process to work with local police and ensure the safety of supporters across our stadiums this season”.

“We have enjoyed an 86% increase in attendances of NIFL Premiership matches in the last 10 years and as the growth of our league continues, ensuring the safety and positive fan experience of our supporters remains hugely important for us,” he added.

Graham Fitzgerald, Irish FA chief operating officer said: "The Irish FA welcomes the proactive approach of the police service and encourages their continued close collaboration with clubs and other stakeholders across the game ensuring that football remains safe and accessible for everyone in Northern Ireland.”