Putting on the pressure was key to our victory over Carrick, says Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Carrick 0 Crusaders 3

It was an easy day at the office for Crusaders but manager Stephen Baxter stressed that it was the team performance which made it so straightforward for the visitors at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

An early strike from Paul Heatley was supplemented by a Jordan Forsythe double, his second just five minutes into the second settling the contest, not that there was one in the first place against a injury-ravaged Carrick Rangers side missing five first choice players.

“We came here last time and lost the game, so we had to learn from that, and we executed our game plan really well and that’s why it looked so easy,” said Baxter. “We worked out their style of play and played in the right areas of the pitch to penetrate and hurt them and we did that really well,

“We wanted to put the pressure on them from the get go and get a fast start and we did that and built on it with the second goal and after that you can really enjoy the game.

“We then got a nice one in the second half, probably might have had one or two more and we limited them to very little in our box.”

The only blight on the performance was a hamstring pull for Paul Heatley which could “rule him out for a few weeks” and that is “something we could have done without”, added Baxter.

Heatley’s goal came after 10 minutes and it was the Crues’ fourth chance of the game! Philip Lowry had a header tipped over and he then shot just wide before a Heatley effort was pushed round for a corner.

A minute later, though, he found himself unmarked in the penalty area after receiving a pass from Josh Robinson and he went round Ross Glendinning and scored into an empty net.

Carrick were forced into a revamp after just 25 minutes when Andrew Mitchell who started with a knock, could not continue but it made no difference to the direction of play.

Three minutes before the interval, Forsythe outjumped the home defence to head in Ross Clarke’s corner and, if it wasn’t already, it was game over when Robinson’s long ball found Forsythe, again unmarked in the penalty area, who scored easily.

Carrick then had their only two meaningful shots in the entire game, the first from Kyle Cherry which was high and not handsome and five minutes later Alex Gawne forced Jonny Tuffey into his only save.

“We were down to the bare bones,” said Carrick boss Stuart King. “Three players started with knocks, four are suspended, and another injured and we had six kids on the bench. They brought on Jordan Owens, Robbie Weir and Daniel Larmour, who have all played across the water

“But, also, for us to be competitive we can’t give away goals like we did today. They were poor.”

Carrick Rangers: Glendinning; Forsythe, Stewart, Surgenor; Cherry, Mitchell (Kalla 25), Tilney; Gawne (McKiernan 80), Anderson (Andrews 80), Cushley (Gillen 59); Kelly (Buchanan-Rolleston 59). Unused subs: Hogg, Chapman.

Crusaders: Tuffey; Burns (Larmour 82), Robinson, Hegarty, O’Rourke; Forsythe, Winchester (Weir 82), Lowry; Heatley (Caddell 62); Clarke (Ebbe 83), Lecky (Owens 83). Unused subs: Murphy, McMurray

Referee: Tim Marshall

Man of the match: Jordan Forsythe

Match rating: 6/10