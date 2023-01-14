Recent run of form has our confidence sky high for relegation fight, says Dungannon Swifts' Ethan McGee

Ethan McGee has scored in the last two games for Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon defender Ethan McGee insists confidence is high as they mount a new year push for survival.

The Swifts sit second bottom ahead of Saturday’s game at Ballymena, but can take encouragement from a change in fortunes.

They have lost just one of their last five in all competitions.

After ending 2022 with crucial wins over Carrick Rangers and Newry City, they held relegation rivals Portadown to a draw at Shamrock Park on January 2. ,

Then last weekend they beat Ards in the Irish Cup.

With Ballymena next, and another game against Glenavon to come next weekend, McGee feels Dungannon can further boost their survival hopes.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted against Portadown, but we still came away with a draw,” he said.

“We haven’t been beaten now since before Christmas – it’s three games unbeaten – and we want to keep the momentum going. We want to keep building and if we can take Saturday’s result into the league, hopefully we can go to Ballymena and get another three points.

“We have Ballymena, then Glenavon, and both of those teams are in and around us, and we want to try and close the gap.

“We know they will be tough games, but if we can work hard, we can get points.

“Getting the Cup win was another big help in terms of belief, so hopefully we can go to Ballymena and back it up with another win.”

McGee has been in good form, and has scored important goals in his last two games.

After hitting the first in the Boxing Day win over Newry, he was back on the scoresheet in last weekend’s Cup win.

“I’m not a regular scorer but it’s nice to get a couple,” McGee said. “I only scored one last season, but have two now this season. I’m hopefully looking to build on that and my aim is to try and get a few more.

“It’s about taking each game as it comes and trying to push on.

“Hopefully if I can keep getting in the right positions, the goals will keep on coming.”

Assistant manager Tony Gorman feels Dungannon are finally showing their full potential.

“The Glentoran game (a 3-1 defeat on November 5) maybe was a bit of a turning point for us,” he said.

“Slowly and steadily from then our performances have improved and we’ve started picking up results.

“Someone showed me a form table from the last eight or nine games, and I think we’re sitting about eighth.

“We just need to build on that. We still have players out but the lads who have come in have been brilliant.”