Red-hot Matthew Shevlin is delighted to be proving his worth at Coleraine

Danske Bank Premiership

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is never afraid to change his team — even after a victory — and especially his front men, but one ever-present this season has been Matthew Shevlin.

Goals pay the rent, as a famous commentator once said, and as long as Shevlin keeps producing the goods in front of goal, he is sure of a starting slot and that is the aim of any striker.

“At the start of this season I just wanted to get off to a good start and I’ve definitely done that so I’m very happy with how I’m going,” he said.

“To play every week is the best feeling. I’m running in behind a lot and getting chances and when you’re in a good team you are going to get those chances. You have to perform every week to stay in the squad so I’m just happy to be playing well at the minute.”

It’s a far cry from a frustrating 18 months at Windsor Park, when he made only one start for Linfield, but after Kearney swooped in January for the former Ballymena United forward, he has already played 29 games for the Bannsiders and although he scored only four times last season, he is already into double figures this term and is comfortably Coleraine’s leading marksman.

Kearney is obviously delighted with his form but knows there is so much more to come.

“There is a hunger from him to keep the shirt, a hunger to keep going and establish himself as a striker,” said his manager.

“It’s small steps, he’s a long way to go, he’s only 22-23 with his best years ahead of him, but the attributes he has and the quality he is starting to show on a more consistent basis are super.

“He has earned his chance and I know there was a big frustration for him after playing at a few clubs without a huge amount of football. Ours is no different, but he has earned it and when you earn it, you keep the shirt on merit, you stay in.”

Last Saturday, against Warrenpoint, he scored twice — his third double of the season — but before he could complete that elusive hat-trick, he was substituted. But Shevlin accepts he had his chance.

“I actually thought I was offside when I should have scored, but was happy with two,” he said.

And Kearney, as he invariably does, was not afraid to make the big call to take him off with 15 minutes to play.

“If he wants to complain that I took him off, he had ample time to get a third goal,” said the boss, who having watched his side beat the basement side last week are at home again this afternoon against Portadown, the team directly above Warrenpoint.

Not that Kearney takes any notice of the league table.

“I don’t recognise ‘teams at the bottom’ — the worst thing is to go soft or buy into the ‘it’s only Warrenpoint or it’s only Portadown’. Mentality is so important, so for us it’s just about putting in another good performance.

“I’ve been at this managerial game for 10 years and I’ve never had a game when a team turns up and rolls over. We have to earn it and it’s important we earn the three points.”

Kearney, who has handed a three-and-a-half-year professional deal to midfielder Patrick Kelly, did not need reminding that two of the points they dropped last season — they drew four more matches than champions Linfield and finished just five points behind — was in the first of their home games against Portadown.

He will not want history repeating itself.