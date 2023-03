Referee Lee Tavinder warns that Irish League officials will walk away unless they receive Irish FA support

He insists he wouldn’t bring his 10 year-old daughter to a game due to abuse and calls for major investment and a support programme

Warning: Referee Lee Tavinder says the support network around Irish League officials needs to improve. Credit: INPHO/Evan Logan

Graham Luney Thu 20 Jan 2022 at 08:00