Returning to Irish League and joining Glentoran the perfect end to Niall McGinn’s journey, says David Jeffrey

Danske Bank Premiership

Niall McGinn has returned to the Irish League and joined Glentoran 15 years after leaving Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says Niall McGinn’s return to the Irish League in the autumn of his career is a fairytale story.

The Northern Ireland winger has signed an 18-month deal with Glentoran, marking his return to the domestic football stage 18 years after making his debut with Dungannon Swifts.

After making his breakthrough at Stangmore Park, the Donaghmore man left in 2008 to join Stephen Kenny’s Derry City.

A successful career was well in motion, including spells at Celtic, where he won the Scottish Cup, Aberdeen twice and a short adventure in South Korea.

The 35-year-old’s decision to join Glentoran means his career has come full circle, with the once inexperienced youngster now a wily old fox.

McGinn is hoping he can secure regular game time and help Glentoran win the big trophies again.

And at this stage of his career, he also has one eye on a coaching role when his playing days are over.

While there has been much focus on how much of an impact McGinn can make in the Premiership, former Linfield manager Jeffrey prefers to focus on the sentimental aspect of his journey.

“I know people have been talking about various players who have come over here and played Irish League football from England and Scotland but for me the lovely story here is how Niall is coming back to where it all started for him at Dungannon Swifts,” said Jeffrey.

“We will have to wait and see how his time pans out at Glentoran but his career has come full circle and I just think that’s a nice journey.

“He started his career in the Irish League and now he’s ending his career in the Irish League and for someone of his ability and international recognition to consider playing in our League can only be good for the game and raise its profile even higher.”

McGinn’s international career has included 72 caps and scoring at Euro 2016 in the unforgettable 2-0 victory over Ukraine.

He’s already indicated that he wants to continue his international career under Michael O’Neill.

McGinn’s team-mate Conor McMenamin impressed when he was asked to deliver on the senior international stage by Ian Baraclough and the former Celtic man feels he still has plenty to offer.

Jeffrey is confident McGinn will continue to be selected for Northern Ireland duty if he does the business at Glentoran.

“I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t keep being selected,” he added. “It will be Michael’s call to make, he will be watching Niall’s progress at Glentoran like the rest of us.”

McGinn told the Belfast Telegraph back in November that he was determined to help the team qualify for Euro 2024.

“I will always make myself available and will continue to do that whoever the next manager is,” he stated. “I have always had the mindset that once Northern Ireland don’t want me any more that will probably be the day I retire.

“There are definitely another few years left in me and I want to be involved in the Euro 2024 campaign — 100%. For me, I need to get my football back on track and play well at club level before being in the Northern Ireland squad.

“It is getting very competitive with Northern Ireland but I still feel you need experienced players, guys who have been there and done it who can help the younger lads.”

Mick McDermott says he’s thrilled to get the McGinn deal signed and sealed.

“This is a signing we have been working on for a couple of months and we are very happy that he has joined us,” he said.

“He is exactly what we are looking for at Glentoran — quality, professionalism and honesty. I have no doubt he will be an invaluable player, both on and off the pitch. I’d like to thank Paul Millar, Rod McAree as well as Niall’s agent Gerry Carlile for getting this deal over the line.”