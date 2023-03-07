Rhys Marshall leads the way as five-star Glentoran ease past Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 1 Glentoran 5

It was a great day of Conor McMenamin who was named in the Northern Ireland squad in the morning before helping Glentoran to a 5-1 win over Carrick Rangers.

Rhys Marshall had scored twice in his first 110 games for Glentoran; last night he doubled his tally in nine minutes to set up Glentoran for a comfortable victory over Carrick Rangers.

Former Glenavon team-mate James Singleton added a third early in the second half and although Lloyd Anderson got one back for the home side two goals in stoppage time, from Danny Purkis and Bobby Burns, gave the Glens a flattering margin of victory but confirmed their dominance in this fixture. This was their eighth successive win with an aggregate of 34-3.

It was a nightmare start for Carrick whose indecision at their own free kick, in the fourth minute, 30 yards from the Glens’ goal gifted the visitors the opener. Kyle Cherry’s pass failed to find Andy Mitchell who just stopped and handed over possession, Conor McMenamin sent Joe Crowe away on the right and his cross was headed in at the near post by Marshall.

The home defence went missing for the second and Jay Donnelly found himself in space on the penalty spot and although his shot was blocked by Mark Surgenor, the ball broke to Marshall who easily beat Ross Glendinning.

The Carrick keeper was smartly off his line just five minutes later to deny McMenamin, after a superb defence-splitting pass by Terry Devlin as the Glens threatened to run riot.

But they had to wait until the 51st minute for their third and again it came via a Carrick deflection but this time there was no blame on the defender. He stopped Aiden Wilson’s cross reaching Donnelly but it only deflected off his studs into the path of Singleton who made no mistake.

Stuart King made a quadruple substitution in the 56th minute and he was rewarded four minutes later with a comeback goal. Andy Mitchell’s free kick on the right was met by Anderson who volleyed into the net.

Rodney McAree accepted it was job done in the 77th minute when he took off Donnelly, who had failed to score for the first time in his eighth game against Carrick, and McMenamin but with Carrick searching for a second goal, they were undone twice at the back.

​Carrick Rangers: Ross Glendinning; Surgenor, Ervin, Reece Glendinning (Cushley 56); Forsythe, Cherry (Kalla 56), Mitchell (Dupree 89), Tilney; Anderson; Maciulaitis (Gawne 56), McGuckin (McLaughlin 56). Unused subs: Hogg, , Buchannan-Rolleston.

Glentoran: McCarey; Wilson, McCullough (Murphy 90), Singleton; Wightman, Marshall, Crowe (Junior 77), Devlin, Burns; Donnelly (Kane 77), McMenamin (Purkis 77). Unused subs: Webber, Smith, Boyd.

Referee: Lee Tavinder

Man of Match: Rhys Marshall

Match rating: 7/10