Rising Larne star Aaron Donnelly signs new deal with Premiership champions

Aaron Donnelly's new deal at Larne will take him to 2025

Irish Premiership champions Larne have tied up their Young Player of the Year, Aaron Donnelly, on a new two-year deal.

The left-sided defender was a key member of Tiernan Lynch’s title-winning side and will now remain at Inver Park until 2025.

The 23-year-old moved from Cliftonville last summer and made a huge impact on the left-hand side of defence, also collecting a County Antrim Shield winner’s medal in his first campaign in east Antrim.

“Aaron came to us as young player who already had a lot of football under his belt, having burst onto the scene as a teenager at Cliftonville,” manager Lynch told Larne.com.

“He has also got better and better with the benefit of full-time football.

“He is also a young man who is hungry to keep on improving and we see that with the sessions he’s prepared to do and the extra work he puts in.

“He got his rewards last season on a personal level, as well as on a team basis. We’re delighted to see him extend his stay.”