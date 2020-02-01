Robbie McDaid hat-trick spares Glentoran's blushes as Queen's threaten another Irish Cup shock

Queen's University 2-3 Glentoran

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Glentoran's Robbie McDaid celebrates his goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Glentoran's manager Michael McDermott during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's manager Peter Thompson during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Jonah Mitchell celebrates his goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Philip Traynor and Glentoran's Patrick McClean during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Leon Bonnes and Glentoran's Ciaran O'Connor during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Matthew Hughes celebrates his goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Matthew Hughes scores his goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Glentoran's Robbie McDaid celebrates his second goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Adam Calvert and Glentoran's Elvio Van Overbeek during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Glentoran's Robbie McDaid celebrates his third goal during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's Declan Brown after today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Queen's manager Peter Thompson gathers his players together after today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 1-2-20 Queen's University v Glentoran - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Glentoran's Robbie McDaid with the match ball after scoring a hattrick during today's game at The Dub, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

It took a Robbie McDaid hat-trick to help Glentoran edge past Queen's University in another rip-roaring Irish Cup tie at the Dub.

Twice the Championship side pegged back the Danske Bank Premiership leaders during a four-goal first half, before McDaid finally did the telling damage on 75 minutes.

McDaid opened the scores just five minutes in after Queen's keeper Declan Brown fumbled a Marcus Kane cross and the striker was on hand to punish the error.

Jonah Mitchell, who netted the winner from the spot against Linfield, spared his goalkeeper's blushes when he levelled on 22, heading in Ronan Young's left wing cross as he beat Glens keeper Marijan Antolović to the ball.

McDaid looked to have earned a half-time lead for the visitors when he got on the end of Joe Crowe's long ball and converted on 43 minutes.

Seconds later, however, the Students hit back with the best goal of the day as Matty Hughes skilfully worked space on the edge of a box and rifled an effort into the bottom corner.

The Glens pressed for a winner throughout the second half but Queen's held out until 75 minutes, when a low cross from substitute Elvio van Overbeek set up McDaid to touch home the winner.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville also had to work to avoid an unthinkable upset as Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley scored in the second half for a 3-1 win over Amateur League side Rathfriland Rangers

Former Newry winger Stephen Hughes had levelled for the visitors after Jamie Harney had opened the scores.

There was relief, too, for Premiership Larne and Dungannon Swifts, who both had to score in extra-time to beat Championship opponents. January signing Dean Jarvis' first goal for the club earned Larne a 1-0 win at Ballyclare while Caolan McAleer, Dylan King, Ryan Waide and Kris Lowe were all on target in the Swifts' 4-2 win over Newry.

Ballymena United came from behind to beat Warrenpoint 2-1 but there was no such difficult for Coleraine, who eased past Banbridge Town 3-0, or Crusaders, who beat Carrick Rangers 5-1.

Meanwhile, last year's beaten finalists Ballinamallard won the day's other early kick-off, beating Knockbreda 5-2, to become the only lower league team left in the competition.