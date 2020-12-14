Robbie McDaid is the best striker in the Irish League, says Glentoran team-mate

Glentoran 6 Carrick Rangers 0

Robbie McDaid has six goals in seven Premiership games so far this season.

The 24-year-old was at his brilliant best at the Oval on Saturday, displaying all his predatory instincts by pocketing a hat-trick - his fourth for the club - against ailing Carrick Rangers, who looked every bit a bottom of the table outfit in an afternoon they'll want to forget.

McDaid may have been the chief tormentor, but the biggest cheer of the day came when Hrvoje Plum headed the Glens' third goal in his first game back from serious injury - his last appearance was back in January when he sustained a cruciate ligament problem.

And, there was yet another first with the Donnelly brothers - Jay and Ruaidhri - getting on the scoresheet together for the first time. Indeed, it was the latter's first League goal for the Glens since moving across town from Cliftonville last January.

Although he didn't get in on the scoring stakes, Gorman pulled all the strings in the middle of the park.

"It was a great performance, we had a good flow about us," said the former Stevenage player, who was one of a posse of players to arrive at the Oval over the summer."

"We flew out of the traps and some of the football we played was brilliant. We've had that type of performance coming.

"We've actually been playing quite well for the last couple of weeks, but some things were just not clicking. Thankfully, it all came together for us against Carrick."

Gorman reckons when McDaid is on form, he's unplayable.

"You just can't keep Robbie out of the headlines," he laughs. "He is someone I've known for a long time, having played with him in our younger days.

"We are obviously good mates. Sometimes Robbie is too hard on himself.

"Robbie McDaid, for me, is the best striker in the league. It was great to see him not only get a hat-trick, but he's playing with a smile on his face.

"He's has got everything . . . he's physical, he's quick, he's got a great attitude and he's a great finisher.

"People see the work Robbie does on the pitch, but they don't see the work he does on a day to day basis. Maybe I'm being biased, but he works hard and he deserves everything he gets."

It was also the first time that he performed with Plum in the middle of the park and Gorman was suitably impressed.

"I've seen his quality in training. We do a lot of the free-kick taking at the end most nights.

"The lads have told me how much of an influence he is with his goals and assists. He got on the end of a cross and got himself on the scoresheet. It was good to see him back.

His injury was probably the worse you could have as a footballer. To come back from that it takes a lot of heart and courage. The fans love him here and rightly so because he's made a massive contribution."

Rangers boss Niall Currie admitted his team were outclassed all over the park.

"It was just awful from start to finish, the goals we conceded were a disaster," he said. "The guy (McDaid) got into between our two centre-backs for a free header for the first one which set the trend.

"For the second, there was a player (Jay Donnelly) free at the back stick. There was too much ball-watching and not enough people marking inside the box.

"I delegate people to pick up players and they didn't do it. We looked like conceding any time Glentoran got into a wide area or got a set-piece.

"But it's up to me to fix these problems, and I'll fix them."

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Kane, McCullough, Gallagher, Gorman, O'Neill (McDonagh 65), McDaid, McClean, Marron, Plum (Bigirimana 68), J Donnelly (R Donnelly 72).

Unused subs: McDonagh, Mitchell, Brown, Smith, Cowan.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Neale, Surgenor, Rodgers, Loughran, Tully, Kelly (Gibson 66), Smith, Cherry (McKenna 46), Glendinning (Forsythe 46), Anderson.

Unused subs: McKinty, McGreevy, Fearon Ferrin.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor).

Man of the match: Robbie McDaid.

Match rating 8/10.