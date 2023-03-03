Robbie McDaid’s long-term knee injury so unfortunate, says David Healy

Linfield striker Robbie McDaid will be missing for the best part of a year after sustaining a serious knee injury against Carrick Rangers last month.

The 26-year-old, who made the controversial move from Big Two rivals Glentoran over the summer, received the news every footballer dreads — cruciate ligament damage.

McDaid made 40 appearances in his maiden season at Windsor Park, scoring nine goals. He was carried off after picking up the injury after only 20 seconds of the game against Carrick in an innocent challenge with Stephen Gordon.

Blues boss David Healy last night confirmed McDaid will be missing “for some considerable time”.

“Take what you want from the statement the club put out regarding Robbie’s situation, he is going to be missing for a long time,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I think everyone has a fair idea how serious his injury is. If someone has a long-term knee injury, the chances are it’s only one thing.

“It’s really unfortunate for him in his first season at the club, but we’ll look after him as we always do.”

Healy also stated that new signing from Dundela, Ryan McKay — who was also taken off early on against Carrick, with an upper body problem — will not feature again this season.

“Ryan was still in hospital up to the weekend,” added Healy. “I’d been up to see him a few times and I’ve been in contact with his family. It’s been a tough time for the family.

“You almost feel a little bit responsible when you put in a young kid and he gets injured so early on his debut.

“Everything seems to be improving and over the next few days, hopefully we can get some good news. He was kept in as a precaution and he’s been well looked after.

“I’ve a 17-year-old son myself and when something is wrong and someone is in hospital, everything else in and around you stops. Ryan will certainly not play the rest of the season. He’ll be well managed and looked after by our medical team.”