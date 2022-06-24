Robbie McDaid’s transfer from Glentoran to Linfield FC confirmed

Robbie McDaid will make the move to Glens' derby rivals Linfield once his contract ends next week. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid is officially joining rivals Linfield at the end of this month, Glens boss Mick McDermott has confirmed.

Last month, Sunday Life revealed that Linfield had sent a letter to Glentoran announcing their intention to talk to McDaid about a pre-contract deal.

"Robbie scored some vital goals for Glentoran in his five seasons here,” McDermott said in a club statement on Friday.

"Most notably, he played an integral role in the Irish Cup success in 2020, scoring the winner in extra-time. He successfully took the step with us in 2019 when moving from part-time to full-time football and he played his part in our journey.

"He has surely left some great memories in the hearts of our fans. Robbie has decided to move on at the expiry of his current contract and has informed us that he has agreed terms with Linfield FC. We wish Robbie the best in his future.”

Read more Robbie McDaid and Joel Cooper can keep Linfield on top of the Irish League: Glenn Ferguson

The 25-year-old was banished from the first team at The Oval in April after it became clear he would not be putting pen to paper on a new deal with the East Belfast club.

Some had suspected that the Omagh man might join his partner in England and play football there, but his transfer to the Windsor side has long been anticipated.

Burundian midfielder Gael Bigirimana and former Dundee United player Dillon Powers will also be leaving the Glens on the expiry of their contracts next week.