Robbie Savage and Iain Dowie attend Larne v Linfield at Inver Park

Larne FC welcomed “special visitors” Robbie Savage and Iain Dowie to their home stadium on Monday night for the Inver Park club’s Irish Premiership clash with Linfield.

The Co Antrim team tweeted a photograph of ex-Northern Ireland international Dowie and Welsh pundit Savage with Larne FC’s chairman, Gareth Clements.

The tweet also said that the pair would be in attendance as Larne take on the Blues “in front of a full house”.

Some online fans joked that Robbie Savage had made the visit to give his version of events about the last ‘bust-up’ he had with a Larne man, referring to the controversial Wales v Northern Ireland game in 2004, in which NI great Michael Hughes had an explosive altercation with the Welsh midfielder, resulting in both players being sent off.

Linfield have won the league the last three years in a row, but their boss David Healy hasn’t written the Larne squad off, noting that they are “genuine title contenders” for this season’s main trophy.