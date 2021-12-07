Robbie Weir has red card rescinded following case of mistaken identity during Crusaders’ loss to Glenavon

Seeing red: Crusaders’ Robbie Weir was sent off in error at the weekend

Robbie Weir’s red card against Glenavon on Saturday is to be wiped from the record books after referee Evan Boyce admitted that he dismissed the Crusaders player in error.

The Crues were left puzzled when Weir was sent off during their 1-0 defeat at Mourneview Park for a second yellow card as no-one within their camp was aware that he had been booked prior to his 69th minute foul on Glenavon winger Peter Campbell.

It has now been confirmed that Weir was the victim of a case of mistaken identity during a first-half incident and the first yellow card recorded against his name was done so incorrectly.

Weir had been close to the play when team-mate Chris Hegarty brought down Matthew Fitzpatrick after 33 minutes and, after watching video footage of the incident, referee Boyce identified that he picked out the wrong player.

Referee Boyce has informed the Irish FA of the error and the governing body will now take the necessary steps with regards to the initial yellow card. Boyce has also contacted Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter to acknowledge the mistake.

The red card will be overturned and the subsequent suspension scrapped, freeing former Burton Albion midfielder Weir to play in Crusaders’ next game against Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership at Seaview on Saturday.

That won’t however, soften the blow of losing Saturday’s game, when Glenavon’s winner came just five minutes before the end — 15 minutes after the Crues were reduced to 10 men.