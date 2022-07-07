Robbie Weir is targeting the group stages on his European debut for Crusaders

Robbie Weir is looking forward to his first taste of European football

Crusaders midfielder Robbie Weir is relishing his first taste of European action and he hopes to make it an occasion worth remembering.

The Crues have savoured some incredible European experiences including the glamour games against Wolves and Fulham as well as victory over Lithuanian side FK Ekranas but defensive midfielder Weir will tackle his first continental challenge.

Stephen Baxter’s men are in Gibraltar to take on Bruno’s Magpies in the first leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round clash at Victoria Stadium (5pm).

Former Larne youngster Weir has spent most of his career in England playing for York City, Tranmere Rovers, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Chesterfield.

Despite the 33-year-old’s considerable experience, European football has eluded the former Waterford man until now.

“It will be my first time playing in Europe, I missed out a few times so I’m looking forward to it and the club has some great experiences, particularly from the Wolves games,” said Weir.

“You come up against different styles of football and it’s good for the club and fans to travel to games as well. You should aim high in terms of progressing as far as you can. You see it in England when the lower teams are underdogs but knock the bigger sides out in the FA Cup and you can have a good run. Why can’t an Irish League team make the group stages, we have seen Dundalk do it a few years ago.

“We have been working hard on and off the pitch. It’s a short turnaround but we’ve had good tests and European football is brilliant for the club. We have experienced players like Paul Heatley who know what’s required. What he has done for this club and the league is testament to him and he’s still probably the quickest player I know at the age of 35. He’s had a phenomenal career.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter says the European games have a magical appeal.

“It’s the pinnacle of all players’ careers,” he stated. “When players retire they will say I played in the Wolves game, I played in the Fulham game. Those of the highlights of your playing career, special moments for players.

“It’s brilliant for us to be back involved and we are really looking forward to giving a good account of ourselves.

“The European games are a test and you can’t live your whole life through one game but you must enjoy these occasions.”

Baxter has been able to add left back Rory McKeown and striker Dean Ebbe to his panel, though Aidan Wilson moved to Glentoran and other departures are Jonny Frazer, who has joined H&W Welders and James Holland who has linked up with East Belfast FC.

“It’s quite a tight window when you have to work the players hard,” said Baxter. “It’s hard to assess where everyone is when you are trying to get everyone fit in a few weeks. The St Mirren game was a sterner workout and it lifted our levels.”

Weir, meanwhile, has sent his best wishes to Jack Patterson and Joel Thompson, who have joined the professional ranks at Everton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

“I was in their shoes before and as long as they keep their feet on the ground and keep working hard they will do well,” he said. “It’s important they remain focused, willing to learn and they can both have great careers in the game.”