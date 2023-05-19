Robinson is set to bring Larne’s Sule to St Mirren

Fuad Sule has decided the time is right to move on from Larne

Fuad Sule has left Larne amid strong interest in the midfielder from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Linfield manager David Healy is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old, but Saints boss Stephen Robinson has also been impressed with his contribution to Larne’s first Premiership title success.

Versatile defender Graham Kelly is also leaving Larne, with the duo departing at the end of their contracts.

Sule made 185 appearances for the Invermen, helping them secure promotion from the Championship before winning three County Antrim Shields, one Premiership and European qualification three seasons in a row.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said: “We offered Fuad a new contract but he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Great Britain.

“I understand that and while we are disappointed to lose him, we wish him well. He played an important role in our success and became a fans’ favourite because of the way he plays.

“We feel his time here is also testament to our ability as a club to give players a platform to further their careers, as well as be part of the success here.”

As well as targeting Sule earlier this year, Linfield are interested in Larne frontman Andy Ryan.

Former Larne striker David McDaid could be the latest player to leave Ballymena, with Crusaders keen to snap him up. The Crues have continued their end of season business by handing defender Rory McKeown a new two-year contract.

Meanwhile, Coleraine Chairman and Irish FA deputy second president Colin McKendry says he has sympathy for Larne after the club will not be able to play any European competition home legs at Inver Park next season.

A Belfast Telegraph investigation found that their pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria. The club said their synthetic surface failed “one element” of the Fifa Pro Standard pitch test.

Larne will have to play their home matches at an alternative venue, which they must nominate by June 2.

“I know the work and effort put in at Larne and it is just so disappointing,” said McKendry.