Rodney McAree explains 'family legacy' reason for shock resignation as Glentoran manager

Rodney McAree is set to become the manager of Dungannon Swifts after announcing his shock resignation as manager of Glentoran.

The former Swifts player, who had immense success in his former spell in charge at Stangmore Park by lifting the League Cup in the 2017-18, confirmed he was stepping down from his job at The Oval on Sunday afternoon for personal reasons.

And it looks like McAree is on his way back to Dungannon to replace Dean Shiels, who left by ‘mutual consent’ on Saturday morning having secured the team’s position in the Premiership with a Play-Off victory over Annagh United just a couple of nights before.

McAree enhanced his reputation as a manager this season by taking over Glentoran in January when the east Belfast club were on a downward spiral of results, turning the tide to lead the east Belfast institution into Europe via the Play-Offs.

However, in a statement released on the Glentoran website, McAree confirmed he would be leaving the Belfast club for personal reasons, with his destination being Dungannon.

“I have loved every moment of my time at Glentoran, first as coach then as manager, but family circumstances dictate that unfortunately I need to spend more time each day nearer home in Dungannon,” it read.

"My Dad Joe has been unwell recently and has needed to take a step back from his long-term role as head of Dungannon United Youth. He has built something very special there over the decades and I want to continue that on for him.

"This has been in my head for the past couple of months and while I know the timing is poor and it’s been a very difficult decision, I feel it’s something I’ve had to do to protect the family legacy and support my father.

“I’ve loved every minute at the Glens and want to say a massive thanks to Mick and Paul for bringing me to Glentoran and giving me the opportunity to work at such a great club, first as coach then as manager. They deserve a lot of credit for their work in terms of revitalising a great club and making it competitive again.

"I’ve loved working with the players. They’ve been exceptional and they have responded magnificently to me since I’ve been in charge over the past few months. I’ll sadly miss them.

“Finally all the very best to the Glens support. The away days in particular have been fantastic and they’ve given me and the players great support. There are great people all around Glentoran and I wish them and the club all the very best in Europe and for the future.”

McAree’s departure comes at a time when there has been speculation about owner Ali Pour’s future at Glentoran.

Pour took over the Glens in 2019 as part of a consortium that included former manager Mick McDermott and Paul Millar, who remains an influential figure at the Oval. Since then, Pour has invested over £1million in the club.

Former Northern Ireland players Warren Feeney and Jim Magilton – the latter combining with Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 boss Gerard Lyttle – ex-Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels, his son Dean and McAree’s assistant John Gregg could be names in the frame for the Oval job.

"Rodney leaves the club on a high after our European qualification and we at Glentoran are very sorry to see him go. But we understand that family will always come first in these situations and Rodney has put his family’s needs to the fore in making this decision,” said Glentoran chairman Ian Kerr.

"Everyone at the club thanks Rodney for his contribution over the past two seasons and we wish him all the very best for his future career in football in Dungannon.”