Rodney McAree hails Glentoran’s ‘breath of fresh air’ Niall McGinn

Danske Bank Premiership

There were a few raised eyebrows when the 35-year-old moved to the east Belfast club in January after being frozen out by Dundee.

But the 72-times capped Northern Ireland international has proved the doubters wrong, putting a huge smile on his manager’s face.

McGinn demonstrated his undoubted class last weekend when he bagged two glorious goals against Coleraine, bringing his tally for the season to nine.

“Niall has been exceptional since he’s joined the club in January,” gushed McAree.

“He’s scored nine goals, which isn’t a bad return at all for a man of his age!

“Seriously, he’s been a breath of fresh air to the club and he is great with the younger members of the squad. Niall’s first goal last week was a classic, typical Niall McGinn.

“It showed everything that he has in his locker; touch, technique and what a finish he produced. The ball few into the top corner. His second wasn’t bad either, he basically passed the ball past the goalkeeper after great work on the left by Terry Devlin.

“There’s no doubt the Glentoran fans have also taken to Niall, they know what he brings to the team.”

McAree’s boys will look the end the season on a high when they travel across town to face Crusaders tomorrow. Approaching the final day of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign, the Glens trail rivals Linfield by three points and the mathematics for automatic European qualification are simple — they must win their own game and hope that Cliftonville defeat the Blues up the road at Solitude.

“It’s another chance for us to get three points and that’s what we’ll be targeting,” said McAree.

“We’ve taken a bit of stick throughout the campaign and not many people thought we’d take the battle for second place to the final game.

“We wanted to give ourselves an opportunity. We’ve put ourselves into a position of claiming the automatic European place. But we can only look after ourselves, we must focus on our job at Seaview.

“If we don’t win, it’s all irrelevant, we’ll be in the play-offs on a later date. We are looking forward to it and we’ll embrace the challenge.

“Everyone wants to win the League title, the best team does that. In my opinion, Larne have been the best team across the board.

“If we were to finish second, I think it would send out a statement of the progress that has been made. It would be nice go get European football.

“If we end up finishing second or qualifying for Europe, we would have to look at it as a satisfactory season. It’s a challenge we face on the final day of the campaign.”

McAree is thrilled with his team’s current form — they’ve demolished Cliftonville and Coleraine in their last two games, being three goals up by the break in both.

“We are hitting form at a good time, and we must keep that going into the final match,” added McAree.

“We must try to reach the standard we have been hitting over the past couple of weeks.

“We are killing teams off in the first half of games, it’s a good habit to get into, but I’d still like a few more goals in the second 45 minutes. In both matches, we probably could have been more than three goals to the good.

“The good thing is our strikers are getting into good positions. We got off to the perfect start last week, scoring within 90 seconds or so with a header from Terry Devlin.

"Tim McCann spends a lot of time and effort with the boys, working on set-pieces. He deserves a lot of credit, the boys know their jobs and it is paying off.”