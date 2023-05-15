Rodney McAree hails ‘ray of sunshine’ Hrvoje Plum as midfielder departs Glentoran

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree has described midfielder Hrvoje Plum as a “ray of sunshine” after the Croatian’s departure from the club was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Plum joined the Glens in July 2019 and went on to score 18 goals in 124 appearances for the club, producing some stunning performances along the way.

A dead-ball specialist, the 28-year-old former Croatian Under-19 international scored 13 of his 18 goals in his first 28 games, including an incredible individual display in the 2019 Boxing Day derby.

However, a serious injury sustained against Larne in January 2020 saw him miss the rest of the campaign – including the Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United – and the goals would not return when he made his comeback.

He did score one crucial goal which secured the Glens’ first win at Seaview over Crusaders last season, but for the most part he was reduced to an impact role at The BetMcLean Oval in his final campaign.

Plum will return to Croatia to further his career and McAree was effusive in his praise of the midfielder, saying: “Hrvoje has been a ray of sunshine for us, both on and off the pitch.

"We wish him all the best on his return home to Croatia and know he will always be fondly remembered by everyone at Glentoran.”