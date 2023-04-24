Rodney McAree hails Terry Devlin’s hard work and talent

Rodney McAree believes Glentoran fans are now beginning to see the best of midfield maestro Terry Devlin.

The 19-year-old was not only on the scoresheet in Saturday’s demolition of ailing Coleraine at a soggy BetMcLean Oval, he simply oozed class in the middle of the park throughout the entire contest.

Although Niall McGinn bagged two first-half beauties, it was the all-action, robust performance of Devlin that left McAree gushing with delight.

“It was great to see Terry score — he needs to add goals to his game,” said McAree. “He’s now got five this season, hopefully he can add one or two more before it’s over.

“He has been a great signing for us from Dungannon. He was at a club where he was playing a lot of football, but came to a club where he has to challenge for his place.

“In fairness to him, he’s knuckled down and is worthy of his place. Terry is a strong boy, he looks after himself and prepares well. He does all the things that I probably didn’t do and he’s reaping the rewards.”

The game was done and dusted by half-time, the second successive week the Glens have failed to add to three first-half strikes after similarly dispatching Cliftonville last time out.

McAree went on: “It’s a nice habit to get into.

“We probably could have scored more goals in the first-half, Junior had two great opportunities that you would expect him to score.

“The goalkeeper also made a last ditch save to prevent Hrvoje (Plum) from finding the net. We were pleased with the goals that kind of killed the game.”

McAree’s side are still in with a shout of finishing runners-up to champions Larne, which would earn automatic European football.

They trail Linfield by three points going into the final weekend of the campaign, when both clubs visit north Belfast; the Glens tackling Crusaders at Seaview, while their rivals will be up the road at Solitude for a showdown with Cliftonville

“The win sets us up well going into our final League game,” added McAree. “We must go to Seaview to get three points, runners-up position is still within our reach. It would be nice to get European football without going through the rigours of the play-offs.

“In my opinion, the best team has won the League, so it’s congratulations to Larne, but we must now challenge ourselves to finish second. We’ve given ourselves a chance, but we know we must rely on other people doing us a favour as well. We must hope that other results go our way.”

A serious injury to Coleraine’s Adam Mullan stained the second-half of the game. The defender was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury.

“It seems to be a dislocation or fracture of the kneecap, he was in a lot of pain,” said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, whose full focus is now on those Euro play-offs.

“It was so disappointing for him. It puts things into perspective when you see an injury like that, but I’m not going to use it as a shield for the poor showing.

“Our first-half performance wasn’t acceptable, it’s a simple as that — we were three down at half-time and the game was over.

“Granted, the game probably wasn’t as important as to what we will face in a few weeks’ time. We had a few bodies missing, guys we had to protect or nurse back from injury.

“We’d nothing to gain against Glentoran, or we’ve nothing to gain next week against Larne, but we have a lot to gain in the game after that. We are stuck in sixth place, we knew we are not going to move from that position.

“As much as we’d love to go as strong as we can in every game, we can’t take the risk of losing players for the game that really matters.

“If we don’t hit that game with the strong team, the responsibility lies with only one person — and one person only. I would be the first person to admit that.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Burns, Marshall (Smith 89), Plum (Crowe 79), Devlin, Murphy, McMenamin (J Donnelly 65), Wightman (Purkis 89), McGinn, Junior (R Donnelly 65).Unused sub: Webber.

COLERAINE:Deane, D Jarvis, McKendry, Lowry, Farren (Mullan 46 (McCrudden 82)), O’Donnell, Lynch, O’Mahony, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott. Unused subs:Gallagher, Kane, Fyfe, Devine, Gaston.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast).

Man of the match:Niall McGinn.

Match rating:7/10.