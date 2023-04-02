Rodney McAree has no issue with Conor McMenamin’s ambitions to climb ladder

Portadown's Paul McElroy reacts after being sent off by referee Keith Kennedy — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Jay Donnelly is congratulated by Niall McGinn and Danny Purkis after setting Glentoran on their way — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Rodney McAree did not make use of Conor McMenamin on Saturday

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree insists he holds no grudges after star man Conor McMenamin expressed a desire to play at a higher level.

The 27-year-old played no part in his team’s demolition of ailing 10-man Portadown at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday — the legacy of an injury that ruled him out of Northern Ireland’s Euro double-header last week.

Jay Donnelly nudged Niall Currie’s boys a little closer to the relegation trap door by pocketing an impressive hat-trick, with his strike partner Danny Purkis scoring twice.

Although Luke Wilson did pull one back for the Ports, it was backs-to-the-wall for the Ports when they lost striker Paul McElroy midway through the second half after lashing out at Terry Devlin.

McMenamin looked on from the dugout, McAree admitting he was only there as a precaution.

“Conor trained on Friday,” he said. “He came back on Thursday and did a bit of high-speed running, and he joined in a little bit the next day.

“He was on the bench if we had needed him. It was always the understanding we wouldn’t use him if we didn’t need to.”

On his comments when away on international duty, McAree went on: “Everyone at this club should want to play at a higher level. All our players should want to go and play in England or Scotland should they get the opportunity.

“Conor said what everyone else should be saying, he has ambitions and he wants to play at a higher level. If he gets the opportunity and it suits him and if he eventually does leave, we’ll wish him all the best. At this moment in time, he’s a Glentoran player and we have no offers sitting on the table for him to go anywhere.

“We’ll look forward to the future with Conor until that changes.”

McAree acknowledged that time is running out on McMenamin’s chances of securing a move.

“I would probably agree the clock is ticking in terms of his age,” he added.

“He’s approaching 28, so he hasn’t got time on his side. He certainly has been exceptional for us and we wouldn’t want to lose him.

“He doesn’t strike you as a person who ever wants to get away. His attitude in the group and his attitude in training is first class. He’s a joy to have about and as long as that continues, we’ll be happy.”

McAree believes his boys can now put in a big finish to the season.

He added: “Automatic European qualification is our aim — it has to be for a club like Glentoran. We are now coming into a run of matches, the final five in the League campaign, where you must take maximum points — the first one on Friday night at Larne.

“We’ll challenge ourselves in every game to see where it takes us. We want to finish as high up the table as we possibly can, with Europe our priority.”

Currie’s job will be to help the Ports avoid relegation but, on this performance, he has a massive task on his hands.

“There is a way to lose a football match, but we went down without any sort of fight which disappointed me,” he said.

“We got decent performances from four players, but we carried six and you can’t afford to do that against any team.

“Some of the goals we conceded were unbelievable, they were a calamity.

“To be honest, it was Kamikaze stuff. You can’t win football matches conceding the type of goals we did. But we can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We must put this performance in the bin because we have a massive match against Ballymena United coming up next week.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Kane, McCullough, Burns, McCartan, Marshall (Wightman 66), J Donnelly (Junior 72), Singleton (Murphy 60), Devlin, Purkis (Plum 72), McGinn (R Donnelly 66). Unused subs: Webber, McMenamin.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Wilson (Walker 68), Russell, McKeown, Chapman, McNally, Archer, Teggart (O’Sullivan 56), McCawl, Friel (Almanzar 68), McElroy. Unused subs:Barr, Upton, Stedman, Igiehon.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn).

Man of the match: Jay Donnelly.

Match rating: 6/10