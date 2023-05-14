Rodney McAree: Holding onto key men is vital for Glentoran

Club is fighting to keep Bobby Burns after Euro play-off success sparks hopes of Oval revival

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree says the club must hold onto key performers like Bobby Burns and skipper Marcus Kane to fight for silverware next season.

McAree admitted he faces a huge challenge rebuilding his squad after his side snatched the last remaining Europa Conference League place.

Junior’s double sunk a disappointing Cliftonville side who finished with 10 men after Conal Rocks’ sending off at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

The 2-0 victory in the European play-offs final secures a cash windfall of at least £200,000 but McAree’s next big challenge is holding onto top players while recruiting fresh talent.

Midfielder Burns, the club’s most consistent player this season, is yet to sign a new contract and the Oval chief will look to urgently tie up that deal.

Hrvoje Plum has left the club in the first of many departures and arrivals.

McAree, who succeeded Mick McDermott in January, now hopes the European boost will help his rebuilding plans.

“We now can have proper conversations in terms of building for next season. We know where we are, we know what we’re doing and we know we have European football,” said the Glens chief.

“I look at the likes of Bobby Burns, Marcus Kane, Hrvoje Plum, Mal Smith and Joe Crowe, who are all out of contract. They have all been exceptional when you call on them, they run the risk of getting injured and then where do they go after that when they’re out of contract?

“Wee Bobby has thrown himself unto every challenge and he deserves to be the Player of the Year, he’s been exceptional. We have to look at speaking to these players.

“Glentoran Football Club cannot let Bobby Burns leave. Marcus Kane is a fantastic captain, so those two immediately come to mind and we must do our utmost to keep them. Other players will leave the club under their own accord because they want to maybe move on and have a new challenge. Hrvoje (Plum) is heading back to Croatia. He has been a ray of sunshine for us.”