Rodney McAree: I’m fortunate my dream return to Dungannon Swifts is happening now

Incoming Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says he feels “fortunate” to get the chance to return to his beloved club after agreeing a three-year deal at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts legend was rumoured to be heading back to the club where he has hero status as both a player and manager after shocking the Irish League by announcing he was stepping down from his role with Glentoran on Sunday.

And on Monday evening, Dungannon confirmed the news, announcing McAree would be making a homecoming which will see him man the dugout until the summer of 2026.

“I’m delighted to be coming back home to Stangmore Park, this opportunity has come at a good time for myself and I’m fortunate,” said McAree, who won the League Cup with the club in 2018.

"It will give me the opportunity to try and unite Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts and make that bond even stronger than it already is. I can’t wait to get started at this stage.

“I’m really excited at the challenge which lies ahead.”

McAree replaces Dean Shiels at the helm after the outgoing boss parted company with the club on Saturday by ‘mutual consent’ just two days after their Play-Off victory over Annagh United to secure their Premiership status.

As well as being manager of the Dungannon first team, the 48-year-old will be heavily involved with Dungannon United Youth, which has been the starting point for so many talented youngsters – such as Liverpool and Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley – who have gone on to sign for clubs across the water.

For decades, McAree’s legendary dad Joe, formerly manager of the Swifts, has been the figurehead of Dungannon United Youth, working hard to give kids a chance to make the grade and enjoy their football. He will continue to have an active role.

Previously a manager at Coleraine, McAree took charge of Glentoran in January when the east Belfast team were on a shocking run of results and transformed their season leading them to a third place finish in the league and qualifying for Europe via the Play-Offs.

McAree was much admired by the players and the fans and he enjoyed working with the team and appreciated the support from the stands, but the opportunity to work again at his hometown club and play an important role in Dungannon’s football future was clearly too much to turn down.