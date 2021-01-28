Rodney McAree returns to Irish League football as first team coach at Warrenpoint Town

Former Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree is back in the Irish League.

The ex-Fulham star has joined Warrenpoint Town as first team coach, replacing the outgoing Robert McQuillan on manager Barry Gray's backroom team.

The appointment means Gray now has two former Irish League managers working under him, adding to his assistant Gavin Dykes, who was previously boss at Ballinamallard United.

“Rodney is a super addition to the senior staff," said Gray. "He will be a great asset to Gavin and I, and we are really looking forward to getting going.

"Rodney has so much experience at Premiership level as both a manager and coach, his knowledge and experience will be massive to me as we move forward with our preparations and progression with the new panel.”

McAree, of course, managed Dungannon Swifts in three separate stints from 2011 to 2018. The highlight of his managerial career was guiding his hometown club to only their second major trophy, the League Cup in his last full season at the club.

That paved the way to a switch to Coleraine, where he took over from Oran Kearney after his move to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

However, his stint with the Bannsiders lasted only eight months as he left the club by mutual consent following a sixth place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Since then, McAree has been coaching with Dungannon United Youth but after over 18 months away, has finally been tempted back into the top tier of local football.