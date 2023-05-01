Rodney McAree says European fate will determine the extent of Glentoran’s rebuild

Oval chief says play-off success is vital to help the club keep pace with the best

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree has admitted the club’s spending power will take a hit if they fail to land European football.

The Glens have fallen into the tense and unpredictable European play-offs after finishing third in the Premiership.

A year ago, the east Belfast side lost the play-off final to Larne who went on to celebrate a historic first title this term.

Another season without silverware is disappointing to everyone at the Glens, including owner Ali Pour who has poured over £1m into the club and wants to see the Gibson Cup back at the BetMcLean Oval for the first time since 2009.

All the clubs will refresh their squads in the summer and another failed European mission will limit McAree’s rebuilding plans. The former Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts chief accepts the budget will not be as handsome if a lucrative Euro place slips away again.

“I think it’s important that when there is investment going into the club, we give something back,” said McAree.

“European football brings financial backing, it is massively important. While we haven’t had conversations yet, I would have thought it will obviously effect budgets going forward.

“Being in Europe is obviously beneficial. It’s of paramount importance and a minimum requirement for the club, we knew that from the start of the season.

“A short time ago, we were in the Irish Cup and getting close to second spot, we knew we had chances and now we are down to our last chance and we have to grasp it.”

Glentoran defeated Crusaders 2-1 on Saturday, though Linfield’s win at Cliftonville saw the Blues snatch the second automatic European place. But after winning their last three matches and four of their last six, there is a quiet confidence at the Glens going into the play-offs.

McAree added: “The performance against Larne (2-0 defeat at Inver Park) was poor but I was happy with the other five this month.

“We have to be careful as well because we have been the team chasing and playing against teams not chasing anything.

“We can’t show complacency, we need to raise our standards again and find better levels.

“At this stage of the season, everyone needs a rest and we will take a few days off before we refocus.

“We will be fresh and ready to go in the play-offs.”

McAree, who lost young defender Harry Murphy to a bad knee injury on Saturday, knows how unpredictable European play-off battles can be.

“Look at last season in the play-offs, we were 2-0 up against Larne in the final and a sending off changes the game,” he added.

“We ended up losing it. This time we have to go one better and win both matches. You need a bit of luck, that went against us last year but you also need to create your own luck too.”

Young midfielder Terry Devlin scored against Crusaders on Saturday and McAree saluted his form.

“He has energy, a good striker of the ball and gets into the box well, he should score more!” he said. “He has scored six goals this season, he didn’t score any before he came here in the Irish League which is surprising.

“He should add goals to his game but he’s a fantastic kid, a joy to work with and we knew what we were bringing to the club.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter, meanwhile, says he’s looking forward to seeing how the career of exciting young striker Jay Boyd unfolds.

The 20-year-old opened his first team account in their defeat to Glentoran.

Boyd has been prolific for David Rainey’s Crues Reserves side and enjoyed his opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Although at the beginning of his career, Baxter offered a hint of how highly rated the rising star is by comparing him to a young Jordan Owens finding his way in the game.

The club’s record scorer was a late substitute against the Glens.

“You need to give the lads an opportunity to play to see if they can mix it with top teams,” said Baxter.

“To throw him in against the Glens, I thought he was really good and that’s a big sign the player can mix it with the best.

“Let’s hope his career continues to flourish. He’s a bit like a young Jordan Owens starting off. How can we find another Jordan Owens!

“That’s what you need, to find them and see how they progress, I was pleased for him.

“It’s been a fabulous effort from our boys this season, we have competed well with all the teams.

“Now we need to get into Irish Cup Final mode.”