Rodney McAree thrilled as Glentoran send title message but derby marred by missile throwing

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree is all smiles during the win over Linfield

Glentoran’s Bobby Burns celebrates scoring one of two goals in his side’s 3-0 drubbing of big rivals Linfield

Glentoran’s revival under new boss Rodney McAree continued to gather pace last night with a stunning 3-0 Big Two win over Linfield which revitalises the east Belfast side’s title hopes.

On a night when Premiership leaders Larne and closest challengers Cliftonville both won, the Glens stayed in the Championship hunt with a vital derby victory that casts further doubt on the champions’ title defence.

Linfield unleashed their big-name signing Kyle Lafferty on their old enemy but he was removed on 79 minutes as it was Bobby Burns who grasped the spotlight with a double, including a first-half thunderbolt.

Aidan Wilson also scored in the convincing win for the home side, who are unbeaten under McAree. But it was a heartbreaking defeat for Linfield on Valentine’s Day as they were denied a third straight victory at the home of their fierce rivals.

There were also depressing scenes as Linfield fans hurled missiles onto the pitch, striking goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and skipper Marcus Kane, who both required treatment.

“That was probably the best performance since I took over,” said McAree, who was without defender Patrick McClean, who announced his retirement on Sunday.

“We were very good, the players all carried out their responsibilities to the letter of the law, they put in a hell of a shift.

“We knew it was going to take something special to get a positive result against Linfield, they came here in good form and off the back of a good result against Cliftonville.

“They turned us over the last two times they played at our place, so we wanted to make sure we were the team that bossed affairs.”

On the missile-throwing incidents, McAree admitted it was an unsavoury sight.

“It’s something we don’t want to see in football. Marcus (Kane) has a cut on the back of his head after being hit by something,” he added. “It’s scenes we don’t want to see, but it’s not our department to deal with. I would rather people be talking about our performance, rather than what happened off the pitch.”

Linfield have already been punished by Irish FA disciplinary chiefs this season over spectator misconduct and these latest incidents will alarm the club.

In November, it emerged that the Blues were forced to close the Kop Stand at Windsor Park for two months after being sanctioned by the Irish FA for spectator misconduct.

That punishment was handed out because of fan behaviour during the Blues’ 3-0 defeat by Glentoran in October.

Leaders Larne, meanwhile, also bagged a 3-0 victory at Dungannon Swifts, who remain in the relegation zone.

Paul O’Neill blasted in the opener from the penalty spot, Joe Thompson doubled his side’s lead and Andy Ryan celebrated his first goal for the Invermen.

Cliftonville also flexed their muscles, brushing aside Portadown in a 3-0 win at Solitude.

Ronan Hale hit a double and Jonny Addis also inflicted pain on the basement side.

Striker Matthew Shevlin’s 21st League goal of the season, a close-range finish from a Lee Lynch cross, gave Coleraine a 1-0 home win over Newry City.

The Bannsiders move up to fourth in the table.

Crusaders needed a late equaliser to grab a point at Glenavon in a 2-2 draw.

Matthew Fitzpatrick fired the Lurgan Blues in front but Paul Heatley grabbed a leveller with his 200th goal for the club.

Jamie Doran’s strike restored Glenavon’s lead but the visitors had the final say when Philip Lowry found the net in the 92nd minute.

In the bottom half of the table, Carrick Rangers saw off Ballymena United 1-0 with Nedas Maciulaitis’ first goal for the club on 28 minutes settling the contest.