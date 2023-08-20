Rodney McAree warns Dungannon stars to buck their ideas up after derby defeat

Nathaniel Ferris shows his delight after setting Loughgall on their way

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree admits he may be forced back into the transfer market after a frustrating home defeat to Loughgall.

He was angered at the loss of three crucial points to their Mid-Ulster rivals, branding parts of Saturday’s performance as “unacceptable”.

And he has warned there is still time to make changes to his squad — with departures, as well as arrivals, possible at Stangmore Park.

McAree said: “After the first three games, you think you are in a good place. All of a sudden, today, you go away from it asking yourself questions.

“I’ll have a think about that as time goes on. There is still the guts of two weeks where, if we want to do some business, we will. Players need to understand that too.

“Obviously if we bring someone in, somebody has to go out, and the changing room needs to understand that.”

McAree admitted Dungannon did not respond after going behind to Nathaniel Ferris’s early goal.

Jay Boyd, making his debut after joining on loan from Crusaders, added a second in the 70th minute, with James Convie’s strike merely a consolation.

McAree admitted it was back to square one after positive performances in their opening games against Larne, Linfield and Crusaders.

“After they scored the first goal, there was such a lull in the game from our point of view, and that can’t be the case,” he added.

“We’ve had three very tough matches so far where we showed a real response.

“If we had played like we did today in any one of those three games, we’d have got thumped.

“Today is disappointing because, coming out of those games, we had a degree of optimism. We saw a lot of effort, we saw a lot of desire. But today has left us scratching our heads a little bit, and it’s back to the drawing board to see where we go.”

Loughgall boss Dean Smith was delighted to see 20-year-old Boyd make a scoring debut.

“We have known about Jay for a while now. We tried to get him in on a few occasions previously and it hasn’t worked out,” he explained.

“Thankfully Crusaders have let him come to us and you can see by his finish that he is a quality player.

“It hasn’t taken long for him to make an impact. I think you can see the quality that he has, and hopefully he continues on that path.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Marron, Hegarty (Convie 70), Owens (J Scott 32), Dillon, Moore, Gallagher (Galvin 90), Devine (S Scott 70), Lusty.

Unused subs: Glenny, Whiteside, Morgan

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Rea, Murdock, Loughran, Kelly, Balde (Boyd 46), Cartwright, Andrade, Hoey (Brogan 78), Teggart (Norton 68), Ferris (Patton 78).

Unused subs: Devine, McAleer, Magee.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Caolan Loughran

Match rating: 5/10