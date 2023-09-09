Rodney McAree’s wait for a win ended as Dungannon Swifts account for 10-man Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts 3 Glenavon 1

Dungannon Swifts' Ben Gallagher is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Glenavon

Rodney McAree’s wait for a first League win since returning as Dungannon Swifts is finally over.

After six games without a victory, goals from Ben Gallagher, Thomas Maguire and Matty Lusty secured a 3-1 win against 10-man Glenavon, who had levelled through Jackson Nesbitt.

The win also lifts the Swifts above the Lurgan Blues and into 10th in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Gallagher had given the Swifts a dream start with the opening goal coming after only 11 seconds, but Glenavon reacted superbly and levelled just three minutes later through Jackson Nesbitt.

Maguire restored the lead from close range 11 minutes after the break and, after Jamie McDonagh was red carded for an apparent elbow on Adam Glenny, the Swifts sealed the win when Lusty smashed home the third nine minutes from time.