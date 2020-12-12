Rollercoaster late win can be the springboard for Coleraine to return to top form, insists Kearney

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes their dramatic late win over Warrenpoint Town could be the catalyst for the side to return to form over the next few weeks.

In one of the most confusing finishes to an Irish League game in recent memory, the Bannsiders endured the highs and lows of football in a topsy-turvy eight minute period at the end of the game before eventually surviving to triumph.

Kearney watched his side hold the lead for 60 minutes after Ben Doherty's 29th minute opener at the Showgrounds, then seemingly have the game won for them when 'Point keeper Gabriel Sava was sent off late on.

There was then late confusion when Gavin Peers was also dismissed after being replaced, which had everyone thinking the visitors were down to nine men when they actually still had 10 as he was sent off after he was brought off.

Amazingly, that wasn't the end of the drama. With one minute left on the clock, Stuart Hutchinson stepped up inside the box and looked to have rescued a point for the visitors when he finished to make it 1-1.

But there was still one last twist in the tale, Stewart Nixon popping up in the second minute of injury time to steal the three points back for the hosts and take them up to seventh in the table.

It was also a massive relief for Kearney, who conceded he thought he had watched his side blow a first win in six outings at the end only for them to snatch it back at the death.

"We're delighted to get the three points. It's been well documented the tribulations over the last few weeks and how things have rolled out for us, and I think sometimes when you get stuck in a rut you need a moment like that to get you out of it," admitted a relieved Kearney.

"That being said, I thought our performance today was outstanding, and the only thing that hurt us was (not getting) a few extra goals in relation to the chances we created, which always leaves the chance of something strange happening.

"Credit to our lads. We would have taken 1-0 had we seen it out, but you're also looking that shot in the arm to get things rolling. As much as it was stressful at the time, how it's panned out is probably even more of a boost for everybody."

It hasn't been the easiest of periods on the Ballycastle Road, with this Coleraine's first victory since October 31, and Doherty's first half finish was their first goal since their incredible 4-4 draw at Glenavon on November 7.

In that time they dropped down the table, falling as far as 10th coming into the game, with questions mounting over how they would break out of the rut.

But Kearney was quick to dispel any notion that they were hitting the panic button behind the scenes and maintains that he knew they would eventually break out of the rut, as they did against Warrenpoint, who lost for the first time since November 21.

"We have a really good changing room, and the easiest thing associated with football when you're going through a rough spell is that people aren't trying or they don't care," added Kearney.

"We've the joys of the GPS in training and in games, and the numbers have been exactly where we want them to be.

"It's probably simpler than that. As a manager and a player in football, and I've said this to the boys in training and today, there'll be no manager or player who never goes through a spell that we've been through there. It's part of football.

"The key thing is the character you can show and, most importantly, ask questions of yourself rather than of other people. The easiest thing to do is for the defenders to blame the strikers or the strikers blame the defenders. For us it was more about accountability. Instead of looking elsewhere, what can you do?

"It's alright to have great joy, and all good players can rise through the good times. It's in moments like this where your big, big players rise to the top and drag you out of it. Hopefully we can use this win today as a springboard."