Ronan Hale completes second half comeback for Cliftonville in BetMcLean Cup thriller against Newry City

Cliftonville 3 Newry City 2

Cliftonville lifted the BetMcLean Cup thanks to a dramatic comeback against Coleraine in last season’s decider and they will now meet the Bannsiders in this term’s last-four after a remarkable turnaround against Newry City.

Trailing 2-0 at the break courtesy of two pretty special goals, the Reds roared back after the break with Joe Gormley hitting a quickfire double before Ronan Hale settled the issue in favour of the holders.

City had opened the scoring through an outrageous Brian Healy strike from the halfway line after home keeper Fynn Talley had miscued a clearance and they doubled their lead when Donal Scullion somehow flicked in from an unlikely angle to put the County Down outfit in firm control but they were unable to hold back the red tide in a pulsating second-half.

On their last trip to Solitude, Newry found themselves 4-0 down after 45 minutes and Cliftonville looked in the mood to inflict similar punishment amid a bright start that saw both Ronan Hale and Chris Curran crowded out just as opportunities presented themselves.

Visiting keeper Niall Brady was called upon to make the first save of the evening when he got down to gather a 23rd minute drive from Ronan Hale, but opposite number Fynn Talley’s first meaningful involvement was picking the ball out of the back of his net after Healy’s long range conversion ensured maximum punishment for that wayward clearance.

Brady used his feet to stop Rory Hale stroking in a 41st minute leveller and that intervention proved all the more crucial because, soon later, Newry were 2-0 up and, again, there was precious little conventional about the goal.

Dale Montgomery’s charge down the right ended with a low cross which Scullion beat Talley to but, having connected with the ball at an unlikely angle, looked like the most surprised man in the ground to see it drop beneath the crossbar and into the far corner.

The Reds needed a quick response after the break and almost reduced the arrears instantly only for Ronan Hale to see his shot blocked by Emmanuel Omrore but it wouldn’t be long before the home side not only pulled one back but actually levelled matters; Gormley volleying in from the edge of the area on 55 minutes and, just 60 seconds later, dispatching a low drive from virtually the same position.

Both Ronan Hale and Gormley went close to putting Cliftonville ahead before they teamed up to carve out the winner; Gormley’s raking pass picking out Hale, who raced forward before driving an effort into the corner.

Brady repelled attempts from Ronan Doherty and Gormley as the Reds went in search of a clincher but the last notable action of the night saw Talley redeem himself by first collecting Darren King’s headed attempt before getting down low to keep out a Ryan McGivern effort with the final touch of the game.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, Addis, Gallagher, C Curran, Rory Hale, McDonagh (R Curran, 46), Lowe, Robinson, Doherty, Gormley, Ronan Hale.

Unused subs: Gartside, Storey, Casey, Turner, Coates, McGuinness.

NEWRY: Brady, King, N Healy, McGivern, Omrore, Carville, Lockhart (Boudaif, 61), B Healy, Kwelele (Donnelly, 61), Scullion (Teelan, 72), Montgomery. Unused subs: Maguire, Hughes, Moan, McCaul.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Joe Gormley

Match rating: 9/10