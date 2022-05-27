Ronan Hale delighted to seal move to Cliftonville as Paddy McLaughlin sends out statement of intent

Ronan Hale last night declared himself “delighted” to join Cliftonville as Paddy McLaughlin landed his first new signing of the summer.

The Reds finished just a point behind Linfield in an absorbing race for the Danske Bank Premiership title and, on the day the Blues further beefed up their attack by sealing a deal for former Rangers loanee Chris McKee, Cliftonville sent out a signal of their own intent.

As part of the deal that sees the 23-year-old forward — younger brother of Reds midfielder Rory — sign up at Solitude, defender Aaron Donnelly has put pen to paper with Larne.

Hale’s final appearance for the Inver Park outfit saw him sign off in style with a four-goal blast — including an unbelievable finish from 80 yards — to book the club’s place in the Europa Conference League courtesy of a play-off final victory over Glentoran earlier this month.

The former Birmingham City and St Patrick's Athletic striker, who previously played alongside brother Rory at Derry City and Crusaders, will now be part of Cliftonville’s European exploits and, having come close to a Solitude switch in January, last night took to Twitter to say that he was “delighted to finally get this deal over the line”.

He added: “Can’t wait to get going and enjoy these next few years!

“Thanks to Larne for two great years. Some special memories made and met some great people along the way. I want to wish everyone involved with the club nothing but the best for the future.”

Donnelly, who despite being just 22-years-old already has 130 senior appearances to his name, found game time hard to come by at Solitude last season and Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is looking forward to offering him a fresh start.

“Aaron is a player I have long admired and everyone in the league has seen his ability over the last six years,” he said.

“I have worked with him at Academy level, so I know first hand the qualities he brings and the professionalism and commitment he will show.

“At just 22, Aaron is someone who has more than 100 games of top flight under his belt and that will stand him in good stead.

“When the chance came up to work with him, I jumped at it and I’m sure the fans will be delighted once they see him in a Larne shirt.”

Ballymena United have, meanwhile, released defender Chris Rodgers from his contract at his own request.

“We had a good conversation and we fully understand and support his decision,” said boss David Jeffrey.