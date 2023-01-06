Ronan Hale hat-trick fires five-star Cliftonville into Irish Cup last-16 at Dundela’s expense

Dundela 0 Cliftonville 5

Joe Gormley was among the goals again in Cliftonville's thumping victory over Dundela at Wilgar Park

After 44 years of Irish Cup hurt, Paddy McLaughlin’s vibrant young team might just fancy themselves to be the side that finally brings the trophy back to Solitude.

They certainly cleared the first hurdle with relative ease. A hat-trick from the lethal Ronan Hale coupled with strikes from teen sensation Sean Moore and goal ace Joe Gormley were enough to vanquish Paul Harbinson’s Dundela 5-0.

And it’s not a result to be sniffed at.

The Championship club’s Wilgar Park — nicknamed the Hen Run — is famed for its narrow pitch and old-fashioned home enclosure that sits right on the touchline.

All the ingredients for a cup upset — but the Reds were just too good for a Dundela team still reeling from losing five key players when the transfer window opened earlier this week.

Fleet-footed winger Moore was a lively presence throughout the first-half, although he found a willing adversary in the shape of Duns left-back Ryan McKay.

Moore switched flank to see if he could get more joy out of right-back Dean Lewis. In the 20th minute, Moore thought he had been pushed over by Lewis, but referee Ryan Hanna waved away the protests.

Moore got his reward five minutes later when he latched onto a long Christopher Gallagher pass before driving in from the left flank, skipping around Lewis and poking it underneath debutant Sam Johnston from an acute angle.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0. Ronan Hale unleashed a drilled half-volley from the right side of the six-yard box that beat Ballymena United loanee Johnston at the near post.

Ronan’s brother Rory almost added a third in the 42nd minute. He connected with a tidy Joe Gormley knock-down, but a powerful 20-yard strike inched just over Johnston’s crossbar.

Dundela almost pulled a goal back right before the half-time whistle.

A tidy move down the left-wing created a chance for Willie Faulkner, but the attacking midfielder screwed the ball wide from the edge of the area.

Moore was at it again in the 48th minute. He weaved his way into the box before being eventually tripped inside it. Not even penalty specialist Johnston could deny Gormley, who drilled his spot-kick straight down the middle of the goal for 3-0.

The fourth goal arrived in the 59th minute. Johnston did well to stop Gormley’s drive but the rebound landed kindly for Ronan Hale, who steered the ball past Johnston.

Former Larne striker Hale completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute. Colin Coates guided his back-post header from an inswinging corner into the path of Hale, who couldn’t miss from inside the six-yard box.

Dundela: Johnston, Kane, McGovern, Dinu, McKay, McMaster (Beattie 85) Dobbin, Faulkner, Hall (Igiehon 63) Lewis, Annett.

Subs not used: Cairns, Magee, E. Shaw, T. Shaw, Bonnes.

Cliftonville: Gartside, Lowe, Addis (Robinson 68), Turner, Ives (Coates 46), Rory Hale, C Curran, Gallagher (Casey 63), Moore, Gormley (McDonagh 63), Ronan Hale.

Subs not used: Doherty, R. Curran, Doherty.

Referee: Ryan Hanna

Man of the match: Ronan Hale

Match Rating: 6/10