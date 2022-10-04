Ronan Hale hits quadruple to outdo his elder brother Rory’s recent hat-trick and steer Cliftonville into League Cup Quarter-Finals

Three days after watching his brother Rory score a hat-trick, Ronan Hale bagged four goals as Cliftonville made comfortable progress to the Quarter-Finals of the BetMcLean League Cup at the expense of Carrick Rangers.

Rory had set the Cup holders on their way with the opener before Ronan took centre stage with a treble to put the Reds firmly in control and, after an eye-catching finish from Jamie McDonagh made it 5-0, the younger Hale sibling wrapped things up late on.

Carrick entered the contest on the back of a sensational weekend victory over Crusaders but none of the scorers in that 4-3 success retained their places in a much-changed starting XI.

The Reds, meanwhile, stuck with 10 of the players that had kicked off Saturday’s battering of Newry City — Colin Coates’ selection in place of Aaron Traynor the only tinkering manager Paddy McLaughlin was tempted into — and the treble hero from that game, Rory Hale, almost made his mark early on only to see his close-range effort blocked by Aaron Hogg.

After a perfectly-timed Jim Ervin challenge had prevented Ryan Curran from getting on the end of a sumptuous Ronan Doherty throughball, the deadlock was broken on 19 minutes when Rory Hale was on hand to find the roof of the net after Kris Lowe had stooped to nod against the post.

Kyle Cherry then flicked Jonny Addis’ header off the line before Carrick’s first real threat of note saw Ronan Kalla lash a half-volley wide.

Cliftonville’s second goal owed to a combination of quick thinking from goalkeeper Nathan Gartside and sheer quality from Ronan Hale.

After gathering a David Cushley free-kick delivery, Gartside launched a high ball forward which defender Kurtis Forsythe was unable to cut out and, seizing possession near the byline, Hale nipped inside the full-back before slotting past Hogg.

It was 3-0 on 65 minutes when Rory Hale raced down the right flank before firing over a cross for Ronan to power home.

The younger Hale then sealed his hat-trick when a static Gers defence was caught out, allowing the former Larne man to ghost in behind. He then played a significant role in Cliftonville’s fifth when he beat Hogg to a ball over the top and laid it back for McDonagh to blast into the empty net from the edge of the area.

The final goal arrived with three minutes left when Odhran Casey’s pass set him in the clear and he again made no mistake with a confident finish.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis (Robinson, 70 mins), Gallagher (Storey, 74 mins), Rory Hale, R Curran (Gormley, 70 mins), McDonagh, Lowe, Doherty (Casey, 74 mins), Turner (Moore, 48 mins), Ronan Hale, Coates. Unused subs: Talley, Traynor.

CARRICK: Hogg, Forsythe (Stewart, 55 mins), Surgenor, Ervin, Cushley, Kalla (Mitchell, 70 mins), Cherry, Reece Glendinning, McKiernan (Anderson, 70 mins), Gillen (Waite, 57 mins), Tilney. Unused subs: Ross Glendinning, Gordon, Allen.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Ronan Hale

Match rating: 7/10