Ronan Hale scores twice as Cliftonville sweep Portadown aside

Cliftonville 3 Portadown 0

Ronan Hale smashed in an eye-catching double as Cliftonville swept Portadown aside to maintain their interest at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Level on points with leaders Larne - whom the Reds face on Saturday - Paddy McLaughlin’s men also registered through Jonny Addis in what was a one-way procession for long stretches against their increasingly beleaguered visitors.

Bidding to bounce back from their narrow weekend defeat to Linfield, the hosts made three changes to their starting XI as Colin Coates, Sean Moore and David Parkhouse dropped out to be replaced by Luke Turner, Jamie McDonagh and Joe Gormley – who plundered a hat-trick in his last encounter with Portadown.

Though their immediate aim is to reel in their relegation rivals at the foot of the table, the visitors were also bidding to end a wretched run that has seen them lose on every single visit to Solitude for the past nine years.

Not since a solitary Gary Twigg strike earned victory in January 2014 have the Ports savoured success at the north Belfast venue and, indeed, Greg Moorhouse’s goal in December’s 4-1 reverse was the first time they had found the net at Solitude since then.

The former Glenavon and Sligo Rovers front man was, however, an absentee on this occasion; boss Niall Currie likewise making three amendments to the teamsheet from the weekend’s goalless draw at Ballymena United – Portadown’s first point on the road all season, their overturned triumph at Newry notwithstanding.

Lee Upton, Mark Russell and Stephen Teggart were given the nod to fill the starting berths vacated by former Reds title-winner Paddy McNally, Reece Jordan and Joshua Archer, but things started ominously for the County Armagh side as Cliftonville carved out a string of early chances.

After Rory Hale, Gormley and Ronan Doherty had threatened, the deadlock was eventually broken when Ronan Hale took receipt of a smart Gormley touch and swung a first-time effort beyond the despairing dive of Ondrej Mastny.

Portadown were almost gifted a bizarre leveller on 20 minutes when Chris Gallagher’s lofted backpass forced goalkeeper Nathan Gartside to use his head to avert the danger but the home stopper was a stranded spectator when Teggart came within inches of rattling a delightful curling effort into the top corner.

Further Ports pressure saw the lively Teggart thread Cathair Friel in on goal but his low drive was turned behind by Gartside before opposite number Mastny made a superb intervention to turn Levi Ives’ free-kick against the woodwork at the other end.

Having failed to find their zip with any consistency in the first-half, there was a notable stepping up of the ante from the hosts after the interval and it wasn’t long before they doubled their lead; Addis getting a glancing header on McDonagh’s corner delivery on 53 minutes.

It was 3-0 on the hour and, again, it was McDonagh who provided the cross that Ronan Hale met with some well-timed acrobatics to earn the biggest cheer of the night.

That might have signalled the end of the scoring but there were still plenty of chances created in the final 30 minutes – Moore and Rory Hale twice threatening for Cliftonville and Ronan Hale seeing a couple of opportunities to complete his hat-trick thwarted.

Benny Igiehon sent a header wide of the mark for Portadown before Billy Stedman almost nabbed an eye-catching consolation but, after seizing on possession and confidently jinking past a couple of challenges, he touched his effort wide of the mark to add to another frustrating away day for the Shamrock Park side.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Ives (Moore 46), Addis, Gallagher (C Curran 61), Rory Hale (Traynor 82), McDonagh, Lowe (Casey 67), R Doherty, Gormley (Parkhouse 61), Turner, Ronan Hale. Unused subs: G Doherty, Coates.

PORTADOWN: Mastny, Upton (Stedman 68), Wilson (Walker 68), Balde, Russell, McKeown, Teggart, Rodgers, McCawl, Friel (Igiehon 65), McElroy (O’Sullivan 65). Unused subs: Barr, Chapman, Archer.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Ronan Hale

Match rating: 8/10