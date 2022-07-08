Ronan Hale’s debut goal cannot stop Cliftonville falling to defeat as DAC take lead in Europa Conference League tie

DAC 2 Cliftonville 1

Finely balanced: Paddy McLaughlin’s men will have to come from behind

Two goals of real quality from FC DAC ensured Cliftonville must come from behind at Solitude next week if they are to make Europa Conference League progress.

Ronan Hale bagged a debut goal for the Reds to cancel out Rego Szantho’s opener, only for Nikola Krstovic to net an eye-catching winner for the Slovaks.

It was battling performance from Paddy McLaughlin’s men who will be encouraged going into the Solitiude return. They could do little to prevent the opener on 25 minutes, however.

Yhoan Andzouana swept the ball out to the right and the classy Rego Szantho, who cut inside before sweeping the ball beyond the reach of Fynn Talley.

Undeterred, Cliftonville equalised within three minutes. Jamie McDonagh’s cross took a deflection, before being swept home by Ronan Hale from 10 yards – his first since his move from Larne.

However, another moment of quality saw DAC retake the lead on 65 minutes when Dominik Veselovsky cut the ball back to the edge of box, where Nikola Krstovic swept a first time shot nto the roof of the net.

Substitute Brahim Moumou lasted barely 10 minutes before being shown a red card for a rash challenge on Ronan Doherty, putting him out of the return leg at Solitude next Thursday.

FC DAC: Veszelinov, Blackman, Kruzliak, Dimun, Davis, Brunetti Valor, Andzouna (’61 Balogh), Veselovsky (71’ Moumou), Kacer, Szantha (’61 Hahn), N Krstovic (’86 Ciganiks).

Subs not used: Trnovsky, Petras, Muhamedbegovic, Pinto Lopes, Njie, Neybla, Pinto, Nicolaescu

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, Ives, Addis, Gallagher, R Curran (’81 Gormley), McDonagh (’71 C Curran), Lowe, Doherty, Turner, Ronan Hale, Mallon (’71 Rory Hale).

Subs not used: McKenna, O’Neill, Robinson, Storey, Casey, Coates

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain)

* LARNE midfielder Andrew Mitchell has joined Carrick Rangers in a loan deal.