Ronan Hale’s late equaliser sees Cliftonville and Coleraine draw 2-2 once more

Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 2

An injury-time free-kick rescued a deserved point for Cliftonville against Coleraine as the sides played out an incredible FOURTH consecutive 2-2 draw at Solitude this season.

The Bannsiders had looked set for three precious points in their jostle for European play-off positioning but, just as they had done in February’s Irish Cup clash, the Reds struck back at the death to send the visitors home frustrated.

Lyndon Kane had leathered Oran Kearney’s side into an early lead and, though Hale levelled on the stroke of half-time, Andy Scott’s composed finish restored the advantage that Coleraine held until the final minutes when Hale’s free-kick was deflected past goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

Having seen both their Irish Cup and Premiership title ambitions torpedoed by Dungannon Swifts last month, the Reds have reset their focus on securing an automatic European berth and commenced their post-split schedule by naming three changes to the side that started the win at Newry City last time out.

Fresh from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s, Sean Moore returned to a line-up that also contained Jonny Addis and Ronan Doherty, with David Parkhouse, Jamie McDonagh and Aaron Traynor dropping to the bench.

The Bannsiders are likewise in hot pursuit of continental football and, seeking vital end-of-term momentum to carry into next month’s play-offs, boss Kearney unsurprisingly stuck largely with the team that held Larne to a goalless draw a fortnight ago.

The red card Aaron Jarvis incurred in that match ruled him out of action and offered Lee Lynch a route back into the starting XI, with Kieran Farren replacing Jack O’Mahony in the visitors’ only other change for their seventh meeting of the season with Cliftonville – and this one could scarcely have got off to a better start.

Home defender Odhran Casey had his pocket picked wide on the right and, though Matthew Shevlin’s cutback appeared to have eluded everyone in the middle, the in-rushing Kane raced onto the ball and caught it with a sumptuous first-time strike that home stopper Nathan Gartside could only help into the net.

The Reds didn’t let that setback rattle them, though, and played some good stuff throughout a first-half that was notable for a distinct lack of efforts on goal – until injury-time when Hale picked his spot from range to ensure parity at the interval.

Ryan Curran nodded wide and Hale sent a half-volley straight at Deane as Cliftonville began the second period on top with wave after wave of one-way traffic that encouraged the large crowd that an incoming goal was inevitable. And so it proved, except it was Coleraine who got it.

Curran’s wayward pass caught his own team-mates by surprise and Jamie Glackin seized on possession before weaving a ball through for Scott to finish off.

Re-taking the lead handed the Bannsiders an assurance that they had been lacking for some time and, save for a fierce Joe Gormley blast that fellow sub Parkhouse came within inches of connecting with, the way side looked to have managed things out.

That was until injury-time when the Reds’ by now obligatory late goal against Coleraine arrived – and, while there was more than a hint of fortune in the means by which Hale’s effort beat Deane, there’s no question Cliftonville were deserving of a share of the spoils.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher (Gormley 64), C Curran, Rory Hale, R Curran (Parkhouse 75), R Doherty, Casey, Turner (Traynor 72), Ronan Hale, Moore (McDonagh 64). Unused subs: G Doherty, Rocks, Coates.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, McKendry, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (O’Mahony 66), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (McCrudden 82). Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Fyfe, O’Mahony, Devine, Gaston.

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)